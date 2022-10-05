Lainey Wilson Named ‘Breakout Artist of the Year’ at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Celebration

The world of country music has a new star on the rise. Lainey Wilson is a fresh young talent who’s about to get a huge break by being named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year.

She’ll be honored as part of CMT’s Artists of the Year special premiering on October 14th. But the young singer has been riding high on a huge year for her career already. As one of Nashville’s fastest-rising music stars, she’s already scored a string of number one hits including “Things A Man Oughta Know” and “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell.

And her two latest singles, “Heart Like a Truck” and “wait in the truck” with HARDY, are both seeing major radio play ahead of her new album, Bell Bottom Country. The album drops on October 28th.

“This past year has been a wild ride,” Wilson said in a statement. “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

Wilson is the fifth recipient of the coveted award. She’ll be joining the ranks of previous honorees Mickey Guyton (2021), Ashley McBryde (2019), Kelsea Ballerini (2016), and Chris Stapleton (2015).

“When it came to naming ‘Breakout Artist,’ Lainey Wilson was unquestionably our only choice this year.” Leslie Fram, SVP of music & talent for CMT added. “Not only is she a powerhouse performer and tremendously gifted songwriter with contagious energy and drive, she is just starting to show the world her range and versatility. We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate Lainey’s much-deserved successes and cheer her on for all that’s next!”

A Monumental Year for Lainey Wilson

This latest honor is another in a long list of awards Wilson has taken home this year. She’s racked up an impressive number of award nominations and wins. She cleaned up at this year’s ACM Awards. Winning a total of three awards including New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Wilson is also leading the pack with 6 CMA award nominations. Including Album of the Year (Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’) and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Plus, she will make her acting debut on the critically-acclaimed series Yellowstone. The show is making a highly-anticipated return to Paramount+ with season five set to debut in November.

Wilson and CMT already have a strong history together. Earlier in 2019, Wilson was first named to its prestigious Next Women of Country franchise. Then earlier this year, she gave one of the most raved about performances at the CMT Awards performing “Never Say Never” alongside Cole Swindell.

The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special hails from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The network will salute previously announced honorees Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes.

The show will feature special never-before-seen performances and special guests. Alan Jackson is set to be named Artist of a Lifetime. Additional honorees, performers, and presenters for the 90-minute special to be announced soon.