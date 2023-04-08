Lainey Wilson Nearly Quit ‘Yellowstone’ Because of Father’s Health Woes

Lainey Wilson was on the brink of quitting Yellowstone before she had a chance to make her acting debut in the hit Taylor Sheridan series. She recently revealed that after her father’s health took a turn for the worse, she almost opted out of filming her part. “In the middle of filming of Yellowstone, my daddy was in the hospital, and he was in ICU,” she said on the Dutton Rules podcast. “He spent two months in ICU in Houston, fighting for his life. The doctors told us he’s not gonna make it, there’s a big chance he’s not gonna make it,” she recalled.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

After the startling diagnosis, the singer was unsure of what to do next. Miraculously, it was her father who spurred her on and gave her the courage to take the role. “He woke up just in time before I had really made up my mind and he said “I don’t care if it was my funeral, if you gotta job that needs to be done you’d better go do it and not come back until it’s done.'”

Of course, after that encouragement, Wilson was determined to do her father proud. ‘I had to pull up my bootstraps,” she said. The vocalist was invited to appear in season five of Yellowstone. She portrayed Abby – a musician hired to perform at the gubernatorial inauguration of Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton. At the celebration, she finds herself captivated by one of the bunkhouse boys, Ryan (played by Ian Bohen). Despite her growing attraction to him, however, she is wary of furthering their relationship since his job will always take priority.

Lainey Wilson had the support of the ‘Yellowstone’ cast and crew during her dad’s health crisis

While filming, the cast and crew were attentive to Lainey’s needs and would frequently check in with her. “Every day we were on set they were wanting updates about, “How’s your daddy doing? We’re praying. We’re lifting him up,”’ she explained. “Every single person just came up to me and was loving on me as much as they could. That’s truly, I think, what also gave me the strength to keep on pushing through.” Yellowstone episodes have featured a handful of the Bell Bottom Country crooner’s catchy tunes.

Also on the podcast, Lainey Wilson revealed how stressful her first onscreen kiss with Ian Bohen was. “He clearly knew this was my first rodeo and I knew it was not his,” Wilson explained on the podcast. Before their on-screen kiss, the singer-turned-actor was overwhelmed by all of the technical instructions. She wasn’t certain if they should arrange a plan or simply not mention it at all. “I did lay some ground rules. I was like, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this, and don’t do this.’ And he was like, ‘Whatever makes you feel comfortable,'” Wilson recalled.

Despite Bohen’s professionalism, there was still one rule Wilson had to stress. “I was like, ‘Do not put your tongue in my mouth.’ I told him that. Do not do that,” she quipped. Bohen eagerly agreed, and the kiss felt sincere. Wilson confessed she had been quite anxious during filming; nevertheless, her fear never showed on camera. “[Bohen] made me so comfortable,” she continued. “It wasn’t like a real-life kiss.”