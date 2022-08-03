Lainey Wilson Offers Update on Her Father’s Condition As She Returns To Touring

Lainey Wilson stepped away from her touring schedule unexpectedly to be at her father’s side. She wasn’t specific about his condition at first, but her “cowboy” underwent a major surgery. Her sister later revealed that he was suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis. After the procedure, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer revealed that it went “well.”

“If you all know dad, he is not going down without a fight,” the Louisiana native added.

Check out here update on his condition below.

“Checkin’ in with y’all,” she captioned the video message.

“Hey y’all, I just wanted to jump on here and check in on everything that has happened this past week. As a lot of y’all probably already know, my daddy has not been doing well. He is here in ICU here in Houston. Along with just trying to deal with this terrible situation, I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles. Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family,” Lainey Wilson began her message.

She continued, “My country music family. My Fast Lainers. Friends from all around the world. My team. The Yellowstone cast and crew. The support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming and it does not go unnoticed. I just wanted to let you know how much it means and that it truly is working miracles. He still has a long way to go, so please keep the prayers coming if you can because I know that it is truly making all the difference in the world. And if anybody has got a heart like a truck, it is him,” she continued.

Lainey Wilson Trying to Return to the Road

It’s a difficult time for Lainey Wilson and her family. She doesn’t want to leave their side, but she believes moving on with her work is what he wants.

“And as much as I want to spend time every minute of every hour by my daddy’s side and by my family’s side, I know that he takes pride in hard work. So that’s what I’m gonna do. So I’ll be back out on the road this weekend singing every note for him and making him proud,” she concluded.

Her first show back will be at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. supporting Jon Pardi. Hailey Whitters also supports. She’ll remain with that tour for a few dates before mixing in TidalWave Fest in Atlantic City on August 12. She returns to the Jon Pardi tour for several dates throughout the remainder of the year. Check out her full schedule and get ticket information at her website.