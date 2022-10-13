Lainey Wilson Opens Up About ‘Wait in the Truck’ and What She Hopes People Get from It

Lainey Wilson might be one of the newest faces in country music, but she’s already making serious headway. After her breakout single “Things a Man Oughta Know” reached No. 1 across Mediabase and Billboard Country radio charts last year, she has found herself singing on various tracks alongside multiple country artists. Several singing partners include Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Chase Rice, and Granger Smith (“Beer Song”). Most recently though, she and country’s newest megastar, HARDY, have found themselves in the Top 30, with their powerful duet “Wait in the Truck.” And as the song sees even more as it continues to climb country charts, Wilson is speaking out about what she hopes fans get from it.

“I hope the people who hear it who are being abused feel like they’re not alone,” Lainey Wilson said. Even more, though, she continued, “I hope the people doing [the abusing] who hear it, I hope it haunts them.”

Either way, she believes “Wait in the Truck” could really change lives.

“I hope they have a gut check,” the country singer said about domestic abusers, “and they’re like, ‘What have I been doing?’ I know it’s a dark subject to talk about, but at the end of the day, it’s real life.”

“Wait in the Truck” is probably the heaviest social topic that Lainey Wilson has encountered in music so far. However, HARDY, who actually wrote the new single and sings it with her, has steeped himself in deep subjects before. One of the 32-year-old singer’s newest drops includes “JACK” and, like his previously released “SOLD OUT,” features rock-heavy instrumentals. However, even more significant is that “JACK” confronts another difficult conversation head on—alcoholism. Read all about the singer’s new song here.

Lainey Wilson is 2022’s CMT Breakout Artist of the Year

No matter what comes next for Lainey Wilson, she’s already making waves in the country music community. So much so that last week, CMT named her country music’s Breakout Artist of the Year. Lainey Wilson is one of several artists receiving honors during CMT’s Artists of the Year special premiering Friday, October 14th.

Lainey Wilson’s receipt of the coveted award is also prominent because she is only its fifth honoree. She was preceded by four other country music stars including Mickey Guyton, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Stapleton.

Speaking about the special honor, Lainey Wilson said, “This past year has been a wild ride. To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”