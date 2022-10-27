Lainey Wilson Provides Update on Her Father’s Health

Lainey Wilson stepped away from the road for a few dates earlier this year to be at her father’s side. The situation was even more dire than she let people know at the time. He’s fine now, and she’s talking more about what actually happened and how bad things were. In a new interview with Taste of Country Nights, she says that he is home now.

“He’s doing great,” Lainey Wilson says of her father’s current condition. “He spent two months in the hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face. They had to remove his eye. They had to remove some bones and stuff in his face. He had a stroke on top of all of that. He had nine surgeries in a month and a half. He’s not supposed to be here. But he’s here and he went to a rehab facility for about three weeks and got home a few days ago.”

Lainey Wilson is prepping the release of Bell Bottom Country. The new album drops on Friday, October 28. It includes the smash single “Heart Like a Truck” and her latest single “Watermelon Moonshine.” It also includes a track titled “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song).” She was asked if he’s heard the song yet.

“He’s a man of few words,” she said. “The only way I knew he liked a song of mine when I was little was if he was tapping his toe or not. With this song, I was playing it for him, and he was tapping his toes. So I was like, ‘Alright, check.’ But then afterwards he said, ‘That’s pretty dang good.’ I was like, ‘We getting somewhere.’

Lainey Wilson on the Road in 2022

Lainey Wilson will pause a beat on Thursday to celebrate the new album. She’s hosting an invite-only album release party from her next tour stop in Omaha, Neb. She’s currently on the road with Luke Combs to support his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. They’ll play a pair of shows at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha this weekend. Jordan Davis is also on the bill.

She’ll host a virtual listening party on October 30. And she’ll head out on her own for a couple of dates as she visits the National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Ala. on November 11 and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on November 12. She has several more dates with Luke Combs this year. They wrap that run in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center on December 9 & 10.

Next year, Lainey Wilson stays with Luke Combs for his stadium tour. That kicks off on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. Check out everything on her schedule and get ticket information for each stop at her website.