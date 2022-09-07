Lainey Wilson Reacts to Receiving Multiple CMA Nominations

Lainey Wilson made her major label debut with Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ in February of 2021. Since then, her star has been on the rise. With two chart-topping singles and a top-five album under her belt, Wilson is off to a great start. Additionally, the Louisiana-born country singer-songwriter landed a role in the hit show Yellowstone. In short, she’s hit some serious career milestones in the past two years. Earlier today, Wilson marked another milestone. She earned her first CMA Award nominations.

Lainey Wilson led the pack in nominations today. She’s up for awards in six categories. She’s up for New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Things a Man Oughta Know”, and Album of the Year for Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. Additionally, her duet with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never” is up for Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

That’s an insane haul for any artist. These are Lainey Wilson’s first CMA nods. So, that makes things even more significant for her.

Lainey Wilson Reacts to her CMA Nominations

After hearing the news, Lainey Wilson took to social media to share her gratitude and excitement. She shared an image that contained her photo and a list of her nominations. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “6 NOMINATIONS!?!? I’m speechless. While I try to find the words, just know that I’m blown away and so, so honored and proud to be nominated. Thank you to the entire country music community.”

6 NOMINATIONS!?!? I’m speechless. While I try to find the words just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated. Thank you to the entire country music community! @CountryMusic #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/zdYp42tvtD — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) September 7, 2022

Lainey Wilson also spoke about her nominations in a press release. “This is my first time being cordially invited to the CMA Awards and what a wonderful invitation it is,” she said. Wilson went on to talk a little about her experiences in country music over the last few years. “It has been such a challenging but beautiful journey up to this point,” she said, “to see the country music community and the incredible fans be so responsive to me and my music is such a blessing.” Lainey added, “I’m so grateful for this moment.”

Wilson Breathes Rarefied Air

Pulling in six CMA nominations in one year is not something that just anyone can do. In fact, it’s a pretty rare feat. So, seeing Lainey Wilson pull it off the month before she releases her second major-label album is definitely shocking.

So, how rare is getting six CMA nods in one year? Well, Miranda Lambert is the most-nominated female vocalist in the history of the CMA Awards and she hasn’t done it. Only three other artists have done it before Lainey Wilson – Brad Paisley, Kacey Musgraves, and Glen Campbell.

The 56th CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 7 pm CT on November 9th. Tune in and see how many awards Lainey Wilson takes home.