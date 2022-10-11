Lainey Wilson Reacts To Winning CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year Award

The CMT Awards premiere this Friday, and fans and singers alike are thrilled. Lainey Wilson reacted to the award she will be recognized for.

When Friday comes, Wilson will be receiving the “Breakout Artist of the Year” Award.

“When it came to naming ‘Breakout Artist,’ Lainey Wilson was unquestionably our only choice this year,” Leslie Fram, SVP of music & talent for CMT said of the decision. “Not only is she a powerhouse performer and tremendously gifted songwriter with contagious energy and drive, she is just starting to show the world her range and versatility. We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate Lainey’s much-deserved successes and cheer her on for all that’s next!”

Also, of course, Wilson herself is ecstatic. She took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“It’s an honor to be named @CMT’s breakout artist of the year and I can’t wait to perform for the show! Y’all can catch it on Friday on @CMT! #CMTAOTY,” she said.

She also shared a statement about the news.

“This past year has been a wild ride,” Wilson said in the statement. “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

The awards ceremony will also include some killer performances.

“The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup that includes solo performances from several of this year’s ‘Artist of the Year’ honorees,” the press release for the event reads.

Also, honorees Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, and Lainey Wilson will perform at the event.

Lainey Wilson Hilariously Pranks Jon Pardi on Tour

Singer/songwriter Jon Pardi recently shared some exciting personal news. He and his wife, Summer Pardi, are expecting. They announced the news through Instagram.

“Welllll, it happened. No plans, no timing, just a gift from God. I’m ready for it!” he captioned the post.

Wilson shared a video of her way of saying congrats on Instagram. Rather than a simple “congratulations,” she and Hailey Whitters decided to dress up in giant baby costumes and ambush the singer onstage, dancing alongside him as he sang

Wilson captioned the post: “#Prank 2: soon to be daddy @jonpardi gets double teamed by his tour babies.”

The prank was hilarious, and it was definitely a creative way of saying congratulations on the pregnancy. Fans thought so as well.

One fan wrote in the comments: “This was epic to watch live lol my husband said, ‘I wonder if this is apart of the tour every night?’” Another fan said: “Love this so much! Congrats daddy!”