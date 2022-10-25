Lainey Wilson Recalls Her Dad’s Heartwarming First Listen of ‘Heart Like a Truck’

Lainey Wilson is on a roll. Her single “Heart Like a Truck” is a country radio mainstay now, and she just dropped a duet with HARDY titled “Wait in the Truck” that’s climbing the charts. But she dealt with some tragic family matters earlier this year.

In a new interview with Taste of Country, she’s talking about her father’s recovery from a major medical procedure and his reaction to first hearing “Heart Like a Truck.” Check out the video below.

.@laineywilson says her dad is not supposed to be here and WOW she's not kidding 🙏 #bellbottomcountry pic.twitter.com/GNJ1WDB3Tl — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) October 25, 2022

Lainey Wilson took some time from the road to be at her father’s side earlier this summer. But he encouraged her to get back to work. And he’s doing much better now.

“He’s doing great,” she shared. “He spent two months in the hospital from a fungal infection that completely took out the left side of his face. They had to remove his eye. They had to remove some bones and stuff in his face. He had a stroke on top of all of that. He had nine surgeries in a month and a half. He’s not supposed to be here. But he’s here and he went to a rehab facility for about three weeks and got home a few days ago.”

Lainey Wilson was then asked if her father has heard “Heart Like a Truck” and what his reaction was to the hit.

“He’s a man of few words,” she recalls. “The only way I knew he liked a song of mine when I was little was if he was tapping his toe or not. With this song, I was playing it for him, and he was tapping his toes. So I was like, ‘Alright. Check.’ But then afterwards, he said, ‘That’s pretty dang good.’ I was like, ‘We getting somewhere.'”

Lainey Wilson on the Road With Luke Combs

Lainey Wilson hosts an album release party for her brand new Bell Bottom Country on Thursday, October 27. It’s invite only, and all of the invitations are gone. She welcomes the release of the album on Friday. It contains the single “Heart Like a Truck” as well as her latest, “Watermelon Moonshine.”

She’s on the road with Luke Combs for his ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour. Next up for that run is a pair of dates in Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center Arena on October 28 & 29. She’ll also host a listening party for the album on October 30. It’s a virtual event.

She’s back at with Luke Combs in Connecticut on November 4 & 5. She’s in Dothan, Ala. for the National Peanut Festival on November 11 and she pays a visit to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on November 12. She has a few more dates with Luke Combs this year and next year, she’ll join him for his stadium tour. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.