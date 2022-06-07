Lainey Wilson Reveals Busy CMA Fest Schedule: ‘Y’all Come Find Me’

Lainey Wilson recently posted on Instagram to share her CMA Fest locations and appearances with fans. She posted an image with all the locations listed, and there are going to be tons of opportunities to see her perform.

“Y’all come find me at #CMAFest this week!” she wrote on Instagram. She’ll be doing a couple of performances, one at Riverfront Stage and one at the big stage in Nissan Stadium, plus some autograph signing and meet & greets. Check out the full lineup for all of her appearances this week.

Lainey Wilson’s Lineup for CMA Fest: Where To See Her Perform

Wednesday, June 8 Marty Stuart’s Late Night Jam

Thursday, June 9 Riverfront Stage (performance at 12:45pm) CMA Close Up Stage (Fan Fair X 3:00pm) CMA Signing Booth (Fan Fair X 4:00pm)

Friday, June 10 Nissan Stadium

Saturday, June 11 Amazon Music Space (Fan Fair X 12:00pm) SXM The Highway Live (CMA Fest Broadcast 3:00pm) Spotify House (Ole Red 6:30pm)



CMA Fest Loses Alan Jackson, Announces More Performers

Alan Jackson has been on a two-year hiatus, and he’s finally coming out of it, but not to perform at CMA Fest, unfortunately. He was originally slated to appear at the country music event, but either pulled out or was taken off the list for unknown reasons. Good news for Jackson’s fans, though, is that he’s embarking on his Last Call Tour starting at the end of June.

“Sorry I won’t be at CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend, but I’ll see you on the road this summer ad fall starting at the end of the month!” Jackson wrote in a recent statement on Twitter.

Additionally, CMA Fest recently announced more performers for the event, such as Shenandoah, Deana Carter, Brothers Osborne, and Old Dominion, among others. Previously announced Nissan Stadium performers are, in total, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

In addition to Lainey Wilson, the Riverfront Stage will also host Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, and Breland, among many others.

Five Must-See Artists At CMA Fest This Year

With so many performers at CMA Fest (I didn’t even begin to list them all here), it’s hard to know who to make time for. So, we’ve compiled the five must-see acts of CMA Fest that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on.

Firstly, Larry Fleet is a great artist with a velvety, soulful voice that blew me away when I first heard it. He’ll be at the Riverfront Stage from 11:30am to 12:00pm on Friday, June 10. Secondly, Jenny Tolman is a favorite around here for her smooth, classic country vocals and witty songwriting. She’ll be performing on the Spotlight Stage from 1 to 1:20pm on Sunday, June 12. Check out the rest of our must-see list, and plan your days accordingly.