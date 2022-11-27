Lainey Wilson Reveals the Song She’s ‘Particularly Proud’ of Writing

Lainey Wilson has plenty to be proud of these days. She took home New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at this year’s ACM Awards. More recently, Wilson took home New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards. Additionally, CMT named Wilson Breakout Artist of the Year. Then, there’s her role on the hit show Yellowstone and her new partnership with Tractor Supply Co. Also, the Louisiana native released her latest album Bell Bottom Country and announced her first headlining tour in October.

Bell Bottom Country contains a single cover song. Lainey Wilson co-wrote the rest of the album. Since its release, the record has garnered praise from both fans and critics alike. Recently, Wilson sat down with iHeart Radio’s Emily Curl to discuss her quickly-rising star in country music.

Lainey Wilson on the Song She’s ‘Particularly Proud’ of Writing

While discussing Bell Bottom Country, Emily Curl asked, “Is there a track you’re particularly proud of?” Wilson didn’t have to think long on her answer. “I will say, one that I wrote about my daddy,” she replied. That song is called “Those Boots.” Wilson co-penned the song with Terri Jo Box and Trent Tomlinson

About the song, Lainey Wilson said, “It was special the day I wrote it but it almost became more special over the last few months.” Wilson’s father has experienced some serious health issues in recent months. Fortunately, Wilson says he’s doing “much better” now.

“He was in the hospital for two months, he was in ICU for two months,” Lainey Wilson explained. “It was actually a fungal infection that pretty much took out the left side of his face. They had to remove his eye and remove certain bones. Then, he had a stroke on top of all that.”

When it came time for Lainey Wilson to walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards, her father was there with her. About the awards show, Wilson said, “We’re going in with a lot of nominations, but that in itself – him walking me – is a win.”

Wilson Attends CMA Awards With Her Dad

Lainey Wilson was walking on air with her dad on the red carpet of the CMA Awards. “This is a big moment for me and my family,” she said. “He went through some medical issues this year and we thought we were gonna lose him. He’s been working really hard so he could get back up on his feet and do this with me.”

Lainey Wilson went on to reveal that she was living her father’s dream. “Cray thing is, this was actually his dream when he was a little boy,” she said. “So he’s been living a little bit vicariously through me and it’s gonna be an exciting moment for me to be able to share that with him and my family.”