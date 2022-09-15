Lainey Wilson Reveals Which New Song Will Be Featured in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Lainey Wilson joined the “Songs of ‘Yellowstone‘” panel at AmericanaFest on Wednesday. She performed tracks from the show alongside Hayes Carll and William Prince. She gave us a peek at what’s to come for the fifth season of the show by revealing one of her songs that will be used. It’s her latest single, “Watermelon Moonshine.” Check out a clip of the performance below.

Angela von Forester is the music supervisor for the show, and she moderated the panel. The two had a funny exchange as Lainey began to play her final song of the round. Angela asked her if she wanted to play “another song” of hers without actually setting up the track. That confused Lainey, because she’d planned on playing “Watermelon Moonshine.” They discussed another track that was featured on the show, “Straight Up Sideways.” So there was a bit of a friendly debate over which tune to play.

“I’m just so worried about saying anything about the plot,” Angela von Forester joked.

“This is a song called ‘Everybody Dies,’” joked William Prince.

Lainey Wilson wrapped up with the song by thanking everyone involved as she prepares to make her debut on the cast when the new season arrives on November 13.

“This is an honor to not just have songs on there, but to be on the dang thing,” she said. “This thing is gonna change my life. Thank you so much.”

She also performed a version of her earlier track, “Workin’ Overtime.” That one popped up in season two.

“Watermelon Moonshine” is on her third album, Bell Bottom Country, which drops on October 28. The album also includes a cover of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes.

Lainey Wilson Heads Back to the Road

Lainey Wilson flew into Nashville for the set, and she’s heading right back out. She was moved by the performances from her contemporaries and wanted to stay. The set took place at Analog at the Hutton Hotel just after noon, and she had to hop on a flight to the next show at 6 p.m.

That takes her to the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Connecticut. She’s supporting Jon Pardi for most of his run this fall. Hailey Whitters is also on the bill. Lainey remains with Jon through the finale on October 1 at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. She’ll also fly back for a one-off benefiting the CMA Foundation at the Franklin Theatre on September 26. She plays that one alongside Ingrid Andress and Caitlyn Smith.

After she wraps with Jon Pardi, she has a couple of headlining dates out West and she joins Cole Swindell for one show in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 8. She joins Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour in Charleston on October 14. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.