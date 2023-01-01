Lainey Wilson Shares Hilarious 2023 New Year’s Resolution in Viral Tweet

Lainey Wilson is setting her 2023 intentions straight with a perfectly timed now-viral tweet.

“‘This year’s resolution is going to be to maintain my big ass so more people can kiss it,’” she quoted. “Love y’all. Happy New Year.”

While the sentiment alone is hilarious, the backstory to the meaning is even more hilarious. The country music star also went viral late last month, and it wasn’t because of her onstage talents. It was because of her derriere. And she took the attention in stride.

The posterior fame came after people discovered a video of Lainey Wilson performing onstage. The person filming was standing in the ideal place to capture Wilson’s backside. At the time, Wilson was wearing skin-tight cheetah print bell bottoms that showed off what the good lord gave her.

The clip, which was posted by Caitlin Carroll, has earned over 7 million views since its posting. And over 8k people shared comments on the matter.

Lainey Wilson is a Star For More Notable Reasons

Now, many people would be offended by that sort of attention, and they would have every right to be. But Wilson has been a good sport and obviously knows how to both appreciate her beauty and laugh at herself at the same time. When she realized that fans were making a major fuss about her butt, she jumped on Instagram and shared her thoughts.

“I can’t even scroll on TikTok… without seeing my fat butt on everything. It says ‘#trend,’” she said in a video. “Whatever brings the people in, whatever brings the people in. But I’m just lettin’ y’all know, go check out my record Bell Bottom County. Happy to have ya either way.”

“However ya found me, I’m happy. I’m happy you’re here,” she said with a laugh before adding that her plug about Bell Bottom Country and its obvious link to the trending video was a blessed accident.

All jokes aside, Lainey Wilson truly does deserve attention for plenty of other reasons. The 30-year-old’s music career has skyrocketed over the past year, which didn’t go unnoticed by the Academy of Country Music. The organization awarded Wilson with the New Female Artist of the Year trophy in March. She also earned the award for Song of the Year for Things a Man Outta Know at the ACM ceremony.

And Wilson made her acting debut in 2022 in a big way. The singer starred in four episodes of the massively popular series Yellowstone as Abby, a country singer who has a short romance with Ryan.