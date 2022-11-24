Lainey Wilson Teases Luke Combs Duet: ‘Planning on Writing More Together’

Lainey Wilson’s calendar has been packed this year. Recently, she made her acting debut on Yellowstone. Wilson is also the newest brand ambassador for Tractor Supply Co. The Louisiana native has also been busy releasing and promoting her latest album Bell Bottom Country and preparing to go on her first headlining tour. Wilson has also been on the road with Luke Combs on his Middle of Somewhere Tour and is gearing up to travel with him on his 2023 world tour.

Many fans saw Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs on the same stage and wondered when they would get in the studio together. Recently, Wilson teased a duet with Combs during a talk with Music Mayhem. She revealed that she came across a song she and Luke were working on back in 2014.

“I actually ran across something the other day. [Luke Combs] and I were writing a duet and we’ve actually talked about trying to get back together to finish it and maybe rewrite it,” she told the publication. Fans know that both artists are top-shelf songwriters and performers, so a collaboration between them has “hit” written all over it.

“I think both of us have gotten a lot better since then,” Lainey Wilson said with a laugh. “So, I know him and I are planning on writing more together. It’s just been so crazy these last few years. Both of us are doing our own thing and I’m just so proud of him.”

Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs Go Way Back

Earlier this year, Lainey Wilson shared a throwback video and some photos of her and Luke Combs on her Instagram. “Damn, we’ve come a long way [Luke Combs]… time has done us well,” she wrote in the post.

In a recent interview with Kelleigh Bannen on Today’s Country Radio, Lainey Wilson talked about her friendship with Luke Combs and hitting the road with him. “First of all, it’s full circle. I met Luke at Tin Roof Revival… back in 2014,” Wilson recalled. “He used to come over to my camper and eat my snacks and cold drinks. So, I’m glad he remembered. It’s just so crazy to think about how far he has come in a really short amount of time.”