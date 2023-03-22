Larry Fleet Adds Summer Dates to His 2023 Headlining Tour

Earlier this year, Larry Fleet kicked off his second headlining tour. The 11-stop trek came after Fleet played around 100 shows in 2022. For someone who enjoys the road and seeing how his audience reacts to his music as much as Fleet does, less than a dozen gigs wasn’t going to cut it. Yesterday, the Tennessee native announced a slate of new summer tour dates.

Fleet took to social media to let his fans know about the new dates. “Well, we ain’t done yet! Excited to keep the show on the road and see some of y’all at our headline dates this summer,” he wrote in a post. “It’s been a great time so far this spring, and it’s only getting better from here,” Larry Fleet added.

Originally, Larry Fleet planned to wrap up his 2023 headlining tour on April 1st in Columbia, South Carolina. Now, with eight added stops, Fleet’s trek will come to an end in Cheyenne, Wyoming on August 10th.

Presale for the upcoming dates starts today. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 AM local time. Head to Fleet’s website for tickets and more information.

If you want to see Larry Fleet live, you should make sure to get your tickets early. Fleet has sold out most of the shows on his spring run. Currently, there are only five previously-booked tour dates remaining, three of them are already sold out. Tickets for these dates are probably going to go quickly as well.

Fleet Recently Released New Music

In February, Larry Fleet released two new songs – “Daddy Don’t Drink” and “Try Texas” – to streaming services. “It’s special any time you get to release new music, but I’m really proud of these two – especially ‘Daddy Don’t Drink,’ which will always have a place in my heart,” Fleet said of the new songs. “I love writing about what I know and I’m looking forward to people giving ‘em a listen.”

Here are all of the remaining dates on Larry Fleet’s headlining tour. Newly-added dates are in bold.

Additionally, Fleet will hit several festivals and play a number of gigs supporting Jon Pardi and Parker McCollum over the next few months. His website has all of those dates as well.