Larry Fleet Releases Two New Tracks to Complete Your Weekend Soundtrack

Larry Fleet released his sophomore studio album, Stack of Records, in 2021. It was packed with smoking-hot country bangers and heartfelt tunes like “Where I Find God.” Since then, the Tennessee-born singer-songwriter has been relatively quiet. Finally, after a long wait, Fleet is back with two new tracks.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Yesterday, Fleet released “Daddy Don’t Drink” and “Try Texas” to streaming services yesterday. Taken together, these songs show his range as a songwriter.

“Try Texas” is a straightforward country banger about moving to the Lone Star State to make a fresh start. Larry Fleet co-penned it with Jacob Mitchell and James McNair.

“Daddy Don’t Drink,” on the other hand, is about the life-changing effect of having kids and putting the bottle down for good. On this song, Fleet shares writing credit with Derek Bahr and Luke Laird.

“It’s special any time you get to release new music, but I’m really proud of these two – especially ‘Daddy Don’t Drink,’ which will always have a place in my heart,’” Larry Fleet said. “I love writing about what I know and I’m looking forward to people giving ‘em a listen.”

According to The Music Universe, these two songs are just the first taste of what Larry Fleet plans to deliver in 2023. So, if you’re a fan of good, authentic country music, now is the time to get excited.

Larry Fleet Discusses Why He Quit Drinking

In the opening lines of “Daddy Don’t Drink,” Larry Fleet sings about how having kids made him want to stop drinking. In a 2022 interview with Outsider, Fleet went a little deeper.

When asked why he stopped drinking, Larry Fleet said, “Honestly, it was just I got tired of it. For me, it didn’t do anything for me. I couldn’t act right, ya know?”

“Not that I had to go to rehab or anything,” Fleet continued, “I just kinda gave it up. Having kids and everything else – between having kids and wanting to set a good example.”

Fleet revealed that he also had practical professional reasons to put the bottle down. He noted that until 2022, he was driving his tour bus. “You can’t be drinking and driving the bus,” he joked.

Additionally, Larry Fleet said quitting drinking felt good. “I started slacking off [the booze] when I was driving so much and I noticed I felt way better,” he explained. More importantly, Fleet added, “I liked who I was when I wasn’t drinking.”

Fleet Gets Back on the Bus

If you’re itching to hear more new music from Larry Fleet, your best bet is to attend one of his upcoming shows. His 2023 tour kicked off earlier this month and there are still plenty of dates left on the schedule. Head to his website for tickets and more information.

Remaining Tour Dates