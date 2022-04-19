Larry Fleet to Make First Headlining Run With ‘One for the Road Tour’

Cheers. Larry Fleet is gearing up to hit the road—on his own. The Tennessee native announced his first-ever headlining run with the One for the Road Tour. The 18-date trek kicks off on Sept. 15 in Omaha, Nebraska, with dates through October. The Tennessee native is bringing a talented trio of openers along with him on select dates, including Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, and Megan Moroney.

Larry is currently crushing it on the road as part of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour. In addition, Larry will join Darius Rucker’s upcoming tour this summer on select dates.

“It’s been amazing playing sold-out arenas every night, and to be able to announce my own headlining tour while doing it is a blessing,” says Larry Fleet. “I’m fired up to get on the road this fall to travel across the country doing what I love, and I hope everyone makes it out to join in on the party. Thankful for Nate, Tyler, and Megan for lending their talents on the tour and adding to the shows.”

‘Stack of Records’

Larry dropped his 14-song debut album, Stack of Records, in September 2021. The Tennessee native released the album’s lead single, “Where I Find God,” in April 2020. The touching tune amassed more than 32 million streams, with the video garnering more than 23 million views on YouTube. In addition, Stack of Records features a couple of collaborations with Jon Pardi (“In Love With My Problems”) and Jamey Johnson (“Highway Feet”).

“I learned bluegrass early on, because now that I know, I mean, bluegrass is one of the hardest things to play,” said Larry Fleet to Outsider. “It’s not an easy genre of music to start in. If you can learn how to play bluegrass, you can probably play anything you want. And that’s kind of where I started. So yes, my roots are there, and I still love bluegrass. People say all the time, ‘What do you call your music?’ I say it’s country-western-bluegrass-soul. It’s all one word. That’s pretty much what you’re getting.”

Larry Fleet’s One for the Road Tour

Omaha, Neb. – Barnato – Sept. 15

Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly’s – Sept. 16

Bloomington, Ill. – The Castle Theatre – Sept. 17

St. Louis, Mo. – Old Rock House – Sept. 22

Chicago, Ill. – Joe’s on Weed – Sept. 23

Columbia, Mo. – The Blue Note – Sept. 24

Grand Rapids, Mich. – The Stache – Sept. 29

Louisville, Ky. – Mercury Ballroom – Sept. 30

Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone – Oct. 1

Fort Smith, Ark. – TempleLive – Oct. 13

Wichita, Kan. – TempleLive – Oct. 14

Pittsburg, Kan. – Kansas Crossings Casino – Oct. 15

Birmingham, Ala. – Zydeco – Oct. 20

Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theatre – Oct. 21

Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Signal – Oct. 22

Alexandria, Va. – The Birchmere – Oct. 27

New York, N.Y. – Gramercy Theatre – Oct. 28

Uncasville, Conn. – Wolf Den – Oct. 29

Tickets for Larry Fleet’s One For The Road Tour are on sale this Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time.