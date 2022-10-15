Late Country Music Star Luke Bell to Be Remembered in Public Memorial, Celebration

Country star Luke Bell sadly passed away this past August. A public memorial in celebration of his life has been announced.

Luke Bell’s family held a private ceremony on September 9 where they laid him to rest. They had requested privacy when his death was announced, allowing them time to grieve as they needed. Now, there will be a public ceremony held for fans of Bell to honor him and celebrate his life, per Saving Country Music. The public memorial will be held at the Circle P Ranch in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee on November 12. Whoever wants to join is encouraged to come. The event will likely last all day, going from late morning into the night.

Bell had gone missing in August before being found dead a little over a week later. He was 32 years old when he died.

His family released a statement about his passing.

“We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken. Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer’s spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke’s fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him,” they wrote. “Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father’s death in 2015.”

They shared that although he had a support system, he was unable to receive help to relieve his pain. His family shared that their hearts go out to those who are also dealing with mental illness.

“As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory. Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace,” they concluded.

The statement was shared shortly before Bell’s cause of death was released. It was confirmed that his death was ruled as an accentual fentanyl overdose.

Additionally, Bell suffered from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Bell’s manager, Brian Buchanan, shared with TMZ: “When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He’s found peace now and there’s some comfort.”

Those who want to attend Bell’s memorial are highly encouraged to do so. Additionally, Saving Country Music shared that musicians who would like to perform are also encouraged to show up. They can contact Buchanan for more information. The memorial and celebration of Luke Bell’s life will take place on November 12.