Lauren Alaina Gives Fans a Peek at Her Gorgeous Engagement Party: Video

Don’t let Lauren Alaina and her celebration bother you because she’s definitely celebrating her engagement. It all went down on New Year’s Eve, thanks to some of her very close friends. Alaina, best known for her song Dancin’ In The Moonlight, shared some of the party’s good times on social media.

She captioned an Instagram post this way: “TBT to the best night…Never been more ENGAGED in a party than this one. Thank you @trishamcclanahan and @mollssmith_ for putting together a perfect party”. Alaina had the clip rolling along with Coi Leray’s “DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix.”



The song was blasting in the back. But Lauren Alaina ended up showing off those detail-oriented directions that took the party to another level.

So, party guests were invited to snack on a delectable spread. It included a massive charcuterie board and burgers from their local fast-food joint, CMT reports. Party planners brought in a champagne fountain, customized mints, and napkins that read, ‘Let’s 💍in the new year! Lauren & Cam 12.31.22.'”

Lauren Alaina And Her Fiancee Offer Up Signature Drinks To Friends, Family Members

Meanwhile, close friends and family members had the opportunity to order their signature drinks. They were Cam’s “Arn-old fashioned” and Alaina’s “Laurentini,” which is a spin on the classic extra dirty martini with olives. Alaina, a platinum-selling artist, had a striking bridal look, a jumpsuit encrusted with pearls and fur.

A lot of country music fans rushed to the comments and offered congratulations to the happy couple. But others wondered when the two would get married.

“I’m so happy for the both of you. Love you, girl. Cam too, he’s a really good guy,” one user said. “@Laurenalaina, when is the big day?” another person wrote.

Back in November, Lauren Alaina announced her engagement to Cameron “Cam” Arnold, a 34-year-old at the Grand Ole Opry. While she was performing a set within the sacred circle, the vocalist stopped and surprised fans in the church-like pews with the shocking news.

“I was welcomed into this family, and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember,” Alaina said, referencing becoming an Opry member. “I didn’t think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, ‘You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.'”

Alaina said, “Everybody, this is my fiancé. I told him he had to come out here, and we had to get a picture – we’re doing it because this is the circle, and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband, Everybody,” Alaina added while displaying her massive diamond ring. No wedding date has been set.