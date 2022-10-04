Lauren Alaina Helps Duke, the Bush Beans Dog, Make Opry Debut

Ready to introduce yet another big talent to the Grand Ole Opry, Lauren Alaina helped Duke, the Bush Beans Dog, make his debut at the iconic venue.

According to Country Now, this is the second time that a dog has made its Opry Debut. The first time was in 2006 when Lassie made an appearance. Lauren Alaina and Duke took to the stage to announce a new partnership between the Opry and Bush’s Beans. While celebrating his huge milestone, Duke had a bedazzled Bush’s Beans bandana.

After she and Duke made their way to the stage, Lauren Alaina made the special introduction. “We are here to announce Bush’s Beans as the official beans of the Grand Ole Opry,” Alaina declared. She then decided to make a pun. “I thought we could get a round of a-paws together. Are you too good for my jokes?”

The media outlet further revealed that the partnership between Bush’s Beans and the Opry means that visitors to the venue will enjoy the food brand’s signature baked beans at the Opry Back Porch BBQ Food Truck.

Along with the partnership, Bush’s Beans is offering fans a chance to win a VIP Grand Ole Opry experience for two. The package includes a show of the winner’s choice, complete with a special call-out and a one-of-a-kind experience to include backstage daytime tour passes. Hotel and airfare are included.

Lauren Alaina Talks Working With Spokes-Dog Duke and Bush’s Beans at the Opry

While chatting with Country Now, Lauren Alaina gushes about working alongside Duke and Bush’s Beans at the Opry.

“Bush’s just really reminds me of my grandfather actually,” the country music hitmaker shared. “He passed earlier this year, but he loved him some baked beans. It was like a must-have on my Papa’s plate. When I think of my childhood, I spent a lot of time with my grandparents growing up. When I’m at the grocery store and I pass the beans, I think of my Papa.”

Lauren Alaina then reflected on the most memorable moment of her Grand Ole Opry moment. “My dad grew up playing banjo and his dream was to play the Grand Ole Opry. And so I heard about that all of my childhood. So when I made my debut, I looked over and my dad was just sobbing on the side of the stage and that’s what I remember the most from the whole night was my dad.”

Lauren Alaina went on to joke about how she didn’t tell her own dog, Opry, about her appearance with Duke. “I did not tell her I was gonna be doing this, ‘cause I don’t think she’d be okay with it. She’s gonna smell him and be like, ‘really? Where have you been? What have you been doing?”