Lauren Alaina Posts Engagement Emotional Announcement: See Pics of Her Fiancé & Ring

Country music star Lauren Alaina and her boyfriend Cameron Scott Arnold are heading to the alter.

The Road Less Traveled singer said “yes” to her beau over the weekend and announced the news while performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. She followed up that announcement with posts on her social media pages. And in them, she debuted pictures of Arnold and also shared a peek at her beautiful bling.

BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. 💍 #Laurnold pic.twitter.com/gqI3AQBdx9 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) November 20, 2022

“BRIDE be dang’d, y’all,” she wrote. “My best friend asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.”

Lauren Alaina finished her caption by coining her wedding hashtag, #Laurnold.

In a series of four photos, we can see Alaina laughing with sheer excitement as she sits on her future groom’s lap. The two also toast to a new life together and pose in front of a backstage Opry mirror. The singer also included one close-up shot of her massive oval-cut diamond that sits atop two white gold pave’ bands.

Jon Pardi Approves of Lauren Alaina’s Future Husband

When the 28-year-old scooped her Nashville crowd on Sat, Nov. 19, she brought Arnold on stage for his first-ever formal introduction.

“Everybody, this is my fiancé,” she gushed. “I told him he had to come out here, and we had to get a picture. So, we’re doing it because this is the circle, and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing,” she said. “Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”

“He did not want to do that…” she added after the big applause. ” He likes to be in the shadows, and he was like, ‘You’re not making me come out there,’ and I said, ‘You are not, not getting a picture in the circle. So, we negotiated and he came out for the picture.”

Until that day, the couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight. As Alaina told Talent Recap earlier this month, Cameron Scott Arnold is “just a regular guy” who heads to work in a suit every day. While he’s not into the celebrity life, he has met some of Alaina’s high-caliber friends, however.

“Jon Pardi likes him,” she told the publication.

During the Opry performance, Lauren Alaina told her fans that she’d only been wearing the ring for a day. And she shared that Arnold pulled off the proposal perfectly.

Before he got down on one knee, Alaina had no idea he was planning on popping the question. And when he did, she “did not speak for about 45 seconds” as she stared at the ring and slowly realized “what was happening.”

“It was perfect in every way and I can’t wait to spend forever with him,” she said. “So I wanted to share [it with you]. Nobody knows I haven’t told anybody, so I told you first.”