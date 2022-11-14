Lauren Alaina Posts Hilarious Video With Lainey Wilson to Celebrate ‘Yellowstone’s Season 5 Premiere

It was a huge night for Lainey Wilson. Last night, the rising country star made her debut during the premiere of Season 5 of “Yellowstone.” And fellow country singer, Lauren Alaina, was watching as her biggest fan. Before the debut, the “American Idol” alum took to Instagram to get her followers excited about the show. In the post, Alaina included a hilarious clip of herself and the newly-minted CMA Award winner sharing a goofy moment.

In the clip, viewers see the country music songstresses back-to-back at Sonic. Of course, Wilson is rocking a pair of checkered bell bottoms, and her BFF has on a top with a similar pattern. In the caption, the 28-year-old cheekily wrote: “BUTT what are you doing if you aren’t watching my BFF on the Yellowstone premiere?! @laineywilsonmusic”

Check out the clip below.

As previously mentioned, it’s been a big week for Alaina’s BFF. On Wednesday, the Louisiana native won not one but two of the most sought-after CMA Awards: New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Then, fast forward to Sunday, she made her acting debut in one of the most-watched TV shows. No big deal, right?

At the CMA Awards, she had a packed night. From taking the stage with Hardy for a powerful performance to “Wait in the Truck” to performing a special tribute to the legendary Alan Jackson, Wilson undoubtedly stole the show.

Lauren Alaina hypes up fans for Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ debut

Now, Wilson is delivering fans a country-music “Yellowstone” crossover we always wanted.

In addition, Wilson’s character in “Yellowstone” fits her perfectly. Like her, Wilson’s character is also a singer. Although it marked her first appearance on the Dutton Family ranch, her music has been featured in the western series in the past. Like Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker, Wilson will also play her original music in the series.

But how did it all go down behind the scenes? According to the 30-year-old, she’s been a massive fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work for years.

“I met [series co-creator and executive producer] Taylor Sheridan after he put one of my songs in the show,” the singer, who recently dropped her latest album Bell Bottom Country, said in an interview. “He invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition. And we really kind of bonded over horses.”

As for whether or not the star included her thick Louisiana accent, Wilson remained true to herself and her roots.

“I was given very little character description, and so I kind of made up some things in my own mind,” she revealed. “I just kind of assumed, ‘Where is she from?’ Of course, she’s going to sound like this (me), and where’s someone who sounds like this from? Louisiana.”