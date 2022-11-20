Lauren Alaina Reveals She’s Engaged During Grand Ole Opry Performance, Brings Fiancé on Stage

Lauren Alaina is getting hitched. The “American Idol” star dropped the exciting news on Saturday night (Nov. 19) during a performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry.

She brought her fiancé, Cameron, up on stage, and introduced him to the crowd. “Everybody, this is my fiancé. I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture, so, we’re doing it because this is the circle and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing,” Alaina said, per Country Now. “Make some noise for my future husband everybody!”

While the country singer is no stranger to the spotlight, her man isn’t big on all the attention. Lauren told the crowd after she showed him off on stage, “He did not want to do that… He likes to be in the shadows, and he was like, ‘You’re not making me come out there’ and I said, ‘You are not, not getting a picture in the circle. So, we negotiated and he came out for the picture,” she said.

Lauren Alaina also shared with the folks in attendance at the Opry that she had only been wearing the new engagement ring for a day. “I talk a lot as y’all have seen and I did not speak for about 45 seconds when I looked at this ring and realized what was happening,” she said. “I did not see it coming. It was perfect in every way and I can’t wait to spend forever with him, so I wanted to share [it with you]. Nobody knows I haven’t told anybody, so I told you first.”

The newly-engaged couple also snapped some pics in the iconic Opry circle. Then Alaina shared how it was a special moment that her Dad got to experience with her via radio. “I’m going to get married. My Dad’s listening, Dad I love you,” she said. “He’s not here tonight, but he’s listening to the radio. Thank you for letting me do that and now I’m going to sing a song about love. Isn’t that funny, this is my second No. 1 and I sing it with a guy I grew up with. This is ‘What Ifs.’”

The two have mostly kept their relationship private. Alaina previously told Talent Recap, “He’s just a regular guy, a business guy, goes to work every day in a suit. He’s a normal guy, he’s from Georgia.” Cameron also has gotten approval from another country star, and one of Alaina’s close friends. “Jon Pardi likes him,” Alaina said.