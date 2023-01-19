WATCH: Lauren Alaina Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Song

Country music singer Lauren Alaina is having a blast on her Instagram page as she tosses back to a wild on-stage moment she experienced recently. This hilarious moment comes as she takes it in stride while facing a hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

In her recent Instagram post, the Road Less Traveled singer shares a lively video from a recent stage performance as she faces an unexpected issue with her form-fitting pants. As the Insta video begins, Alaina is looking straight into the camera with a hilarious smile on her face while donning a sequined baseball cap. She then walks closer to the camera and tells the person filming “my pants just unzipped…my pants just unzipped.”

The country music hitmaker pauses for a moment during her close-up moment, while looking amused over the situation. She then turns around and returns to her performance with the smooth transition only a talented artist such as Lauren Alaina can truly pull off.

“Zip It Real Good”

The video includes a text overlay that says “That time my pants came unzipped during Road Less Traveled.” Alaina adds some extra humor to the Insta post with a caption that reads “Zip it…. Zip it real good.”

The fan-favorite singer includes a perfectly fitting emoji featuring a smiley face with a zipper over its mouth in the post. This funny emoji sits alongside an also very fitting laughing face emoji. We are glad, however, that the wild moment did not lead Lauren Alaina to zip it completely and leave the stage!

Lauren Alaina Shares Big News In Emotional Engagement Announcement

As 2022 came to a close, singer Lauren Alaina got a major surprise when her boyfriend, Cameron Scott Arnold popped the question. Thankfully, the beloved country music singer was quick to reply to the touching moment…giving her boyfriend a rousing “yes” in response. Alaina later shared the exciting news while she was performing at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. Then, of course, the singer took to her social media pages to spread the word about her upcoming nuptials!

“BRIDE be dang’d, y’all,” Lauren Alaina writes in a Twitter post sharing the exciting news.

“My best friend asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry,” the singer continues in the post. “I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.”

The post includes a hashtag that will be the ideal wedding hashtag for the couple: #Laurnold. The post also includes a series of photos showing the country music star showing her sheer excitement as she sits on the lap of her future groom.

In another pic, the couple is all smiles as they are toasting their new life together. Another image on the Twitter post includes a close-up shot of Alaina’s gorgeous (and massive) oval-cut diamond that is sitting atop two white gold pave’ bands.