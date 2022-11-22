Country music superstar LeAnn Rimes is having an amazing year. The two-time Grammy award winner has just released her 19th studio album, Gods Work. Furthermore, the country music hitmaker is reeling from the massive success of the first single release from Gods Work, the fan-favorite hit Spaceship. Now she is enjoying a beach vacation, as seen in new pics that recently surfaced on social media. The snaps show LeAnn Rimes as she enjoys a day at the beach with her husband Eddie Cibrian.

LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Romantic Hawaiian Beach Stroll With Hubby Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes is bikini fit as she takes a break with her husband Eddie Cibrian enjoying some beach time on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu recently. The 40-year-old award-winning artist looks stunning in the pics flaunting her gorgeous beach body while donning a fabulous leopard print bikini.

The duo enjoyed their romantic beach day as they shielded their eyes from the sun while donning stylish “his and hers” sunglasses. The couple wasn’t overly touchy as they enjoyed the ocean waves. However, the two are still in love after over a decade of wedded bliss. LeAnn Rimes can be seen in the pics often touching her husband’s arm as they walk along the Hawaiian sand.

LeAnn Rimes and her husband are certainly making the most of their days at the Hawaiian beach. However, this visit to O’ahu isn’t a vacation for the country music singer. Rimes is scheduled to perform at the Blue Note Hawaii later today, Tuesday, November 22. And the star is no doubt going to be belting out her moving single Spaceship during the performance. A song that has the singer baring it all vocally and physically, Rimes says.

Rimes Discusses The Powerful Rawness Of Her Single Spaceship

The first video from LeAnn Rimes’s latest album God’s Work is, of course, a fan favorite song Spaceship. The video is extra special to the singer as it was directed by her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

The video features the singer sans makeup wrapped up in a brown blanket as she walks in the desert. The feel, Rimes says, is intended to be “raw.” A very purposeful look at what is underneath her stage persona. A vulnerable and stripped-down look at the singer.

“Nothing new to be seen here,” Rimes in a discussion with Entertainment Tonight. “Especially on this record. Everything feels exposed.”