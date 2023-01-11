LeAnn Rimes ‘Clear’ to Perform After an Illness Sidelined Her in December

After more than a month of canceled performances and complete vocal rest, LeAnn Rimes is finally “clear” to sing again. And she’s celebrating by adding new tour dates to her current tour.

“Exciting news!!” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 10. “I am officially on the mend and have been given the all clear to perform for you again.”

The 40-year-old songstress ended up on doctor-ordered vocal rest in December after she suffered a debilitating bout of the flu. Apparently, her accompanying cough was so violent that it caused a bleed in her vocal chord.

For a short time, LeAnn Rimes wasn’t allowed to even speak. And because of the serious issue, she canceled a list of stops in her Joy: The Holiday Tour.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” she shared on Instagram.”…I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing…doctor’s orders! I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you.”

LeAnn Rimes Was Unsure That Her Injury Would Heal

Shortly after the singer shared the news, a source told Radar Online that Leann Rimes had tried to push through the injury and perform with the help of steroid injections. But her doctor warned that she could do irreversible damage if she tried.

The doctor also went further and said that her career was already at stake because he couldn’t be certain that the injury would fully heal.

“She was also given the sobering news that in some cases, the vocal cords harden and become unable to vibrate after hemorrhaging, which could end her singing career for good,” the source said.

However, the Blue singer’s devotion and diligence paid off, and she has made a complete recovery. And because she was forced to stop doing what she loves most, she’s ready to get out there and use her freshly healed pipes even more. So he added a few more stops to her The Story… So Far Tour.

In her post, LeAnn shared that her new dates will go on sale “later this month.”

“As always, I wanted to make sure that you loves have exclusive access to the best tickets,” she added. “The fan pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 am. And all you need to do is near over to @rimesfanclub for the code. Be sure to let me know where I’ll be seeing you. I’m already counting down the days until we are reunited!!”