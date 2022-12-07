LeAnn Rimes Forced to Reschedule Shows Due to Medical Issue: ‘I Am Devastated’

For those fans who were looking forward to seeing country music star LeAnn Rimes soon, then we have some bad news for you. Rimes actually let her fans know about the sad situation on Wednesday. Apparently, the flu bug has bitten Rimes pretty dang bad. She posted a handwritten note to her fans on her Instagram account.

In part of it, Rimes wrote that “I am devastated” when it does come to missing the shows. She’s been one of the mainstays of country music over the past few years. Seeing her have to duck out and miss shows due to illness is a bummer. Here’s hoping that she feels better really soon. Of course, Rimes wishes that she felt great and could do the shows for her fans. But that’s not going to happen. Well, take a look and see what she wrote to her fans below.

“It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend’s shows,” Rimes writes. “While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing…doctor’s orders! I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you. Please check your emails for rescheduled information an(d) I will see you real soon.”

LeAnn Rimes Had Monster Collaboration Session With Dave Matthews’ Bass Player

As you can tell, Rimes’ date at the fabled Ryman Auditorium has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023. The Riverside Casino date will be on September 29, 2023. Back on Tuesday, November 29, Rimes had to cancel a concert on that date. She was scheduled to appear at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona, New York. Rimes’ concert was supposed to happen on December 2. LeAnn Rimes was actually supposed to kick off her Joy: The Holiday Tour at the New York location.

Meanwhile, LeAnn Rimes has been around for some time. She’s had opportunities to perform or record with some of the biggest names in the music industry, especially country music. Yet, for her, what collaboration would be really dreamy for her? She talked about it recently in an interview. “I would love to work with Dave Matthews,” Rimes said. That probably is not too much of a stretch because Matthews’ bass player Stephan Lessard for The Dave Matthews Band actually had a guest appearance. It popped up on Rimes’ latest album, God’s Work.