LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident

LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week.

The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut.

“Spend a prayer up for this man,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with Cibrian. “He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!”

LeAnn Rimes did not explain how her husband hurt himself, nor did she detail the extent of the injuries. However, it sounds like the Notes From Dad star was well enough to leave the hospital, so we’re optimistic that he will fully recover.

LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 11 Years of Marriage with a Special Release

While the singer had bad news for her fans last night, she has enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful year with both her career and her relationship.

In September, Rimes released her newest album, God’s Work. And among the tracks was a song that she wrote for Cibrian for their wedding in 2011.

The couple met in 2009 while filming the Hallmark movie, Northern Lights. At the time, they were both married to their first spouses, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville. However, the sparks flew, and both were divorced by the following year.

The couple went on to say “I do,” during an intimate Los Angeles ceremony with only 40 guests present. While there, LeAnn Rimes gifted Eddie Cibrian with the single How Much a Heart Can Hold.

For over a decade, the lyrics remained a secret between the couple. But for their 11th anniversary, they decided to release it to the world in a music video. And five months later, on Sept. 15, it dropped with God’s Work.

“As we were finalizing my new record, god’s work, I decided to head back into the studio and add it to the track list at the last minute,” the Grammy winner explained to Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly.”

“After 11 years of How Much a Heart Can Hold being just ours, the overwhelming outpouring of love convinced us it was time to share it with the world so that other people could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of their most memorable, tender moments too,” she continued.