LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Shares Stunning Photo of the Singer on Her Birthday

When Country music legend LeAnn Rimes turned 40 last month, her husband gave her a special shoutout that made even her most jaded fans swoon.

Rimes celebrated her milestone birthday on August 28th with a lavish lakeside party attended by her closest friends and family. And though her husband, Eddie Cibrian, was busy showing off his dance moves, he still had time to head to Instagram and show his wife some love.

“40 years ago TODAY this human was born!! (not me ),” he wrote. “4 decades around the sun looks good on you @leannrimes. Welcome to a beautifully wild loving new decade of shining light and love into the world #birthdaygirl #40 #youmadeit #phew.”

The caption sits alongside a stunning photo of the Blue singer. In it, she wears a gorgeous cream cutout dress that shows off her enviable rock-solid abs. She smiles with her Hallmark channel husband who is also impressively dressed in a white linen suit.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Celebrate 11 Years of Marriage with a Special Release

Cibrian and Rimes met in 2009 when they were co-stars in the Lifetime flick Northern Lights. The chemistry hit immediately, but Rimes was still married to her first husband, Dean Sheremet, at the time. And Cibrian was also married to his first wife, Brandi Glanville.

Both of the stars ended their former marriages the following year. And on April 22, 2011, the couple tied the knot.

For their wedding, LeAnne Rimes gifted her husband with a sentimental song, titled How Much a Heart Can Hold. For over a decade, the tune was a private tribute just between them. But in 2022, the singer decided it was time to share the gift with her fans.

How Much a Heart Can Hold now has its own music video, and it’s included on her upcoming album, God’s Work, which drops on September 15th.

“Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly,” the blonde beauty told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “After 11 years of ‘How Much a Heart Can Hold’ being just ours, the overwhelming outpouring of love convinced us it was time to share it with the world so that other people could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of their most memorable, tender moments too.”