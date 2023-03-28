LeAnn Rimes, Jason Aldean, & Country Music Stars Speak Out About Nashville School Shooting

Following the devastating shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, country music stars took to social media to share their thoughts about the tragic situation.

As the situation unfolded, LeAnn Rimes took to her Twitter to speak out. “There are no words, just rage and heartbreak for these children and their families,” she declared. “I can’t even fathom what is this doing to the psyches of every child and parent in this country. Absolute terror every time a child goes to a place that should be safe.”

Mickey Guyton also took to Twitter to speak on the tragedy. She noted that while she tries to stay off the social media platform for her mental health, she can’t help but share her thoughts. “As a mother, I’m p—sed the f— off,” the singer declared. “Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as CHILDREN are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven.”

Jelly Roll spoke out on Twitter as well about the situation. “My city hurts tonight – a child should NEVER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES DIE AT THE HANDS OF VIOLENCE. if anyone knows any of the families and there is anything I can do, I will be there in anyway needed.”

Maren Morris then re-posted from Ryan Hurd, who stated he mourned with the families of the Nashville school shooting victims. “I hold them up in love and also rage,” the message reads. “There are kids who will never come back and I cannot handle that.”

Jason Aldean’s Wife Takes to Instagram to Speak About the Nashville School Shooting

While traveling on Monday evening, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany took to Instagram to reflect on The Covenant School shooting.

“As we fly over Nashville tonight, all I can do is stare out of this airplane window at our devastated city below,” Brittany wrote about the school shooting. “My mind is consumed with the pain and heartache impacting this entire city.”

As she continued writing her thoughts about the tragedy, Brittany also stated that now is not the time for a political debate. “Lives have been lost. Hearts are forever broken. Families are devastated. Let’s lift up these angels in prayer. Ask God to give these families the strength to make it through the unimaginable days ahead.”

Jason Aldean also took to Instagram to re-post a message from Tim Montana. “PROTECT OUR SCHOOLS NOW,” it reads. “Tactically trained veterans would jump at the opportunity. Then let the a—holes in DC argue about everything else for the next decade. My bank, grocery store, and Wal-Mart have more security than most schools. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

PEOPLE reports that according to the Nashville Police Department, the shooter entered The Covenant School through the side entrance. The shooter was then shot and killed by authorities on the second floor of the school. Along with the shooter, three adults and three children were killed in the incident.