LeAnn Rimes Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

In a recent interview with Billboard News, LeAnn Rimes spoke glowingly about the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. During the interview, she played a fill-in-the-blank game with the interviewer. At one point in the conversation, he asked the Chant singer, who fans would be shocked to learn that she’s a big fan of. Without hesitation, the country singer responded with Hawkins’ name.

“Taylor Hawkins was a big friend of mine,” she began. “He was the kindest human being in the world.”

After Hawkins, whose children went to school with Rimes’ kids, saw her performing at a school event, he reached out to see if she’d be interested in a collab.

“Our kids went to school together, and he heard me sing at a school event one day, and he said, ‘We have to do something together one day.'”

She continued: “So, he’s like, ‘Come over to my house. I have this duet record that I’m doing, I want you to sing on the song.'”

“I love the title — it’s called ‘C U In Hell.’ And so we did a duet together. And I just adored him. It’s so sad that he’s no longer here with us.”

LeAnn Rimes attends recent tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins

In 2019, the unlikely pair collaborated on the track, lending her powerhouse vocals to the rock anthem. The song appears on Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders’ 2019 album Got the Money.

In September of this year, she appeared at the Los Angeles tribute concert for the beloved Foo Fighters drummer, who died earlier this year. As one of the more surprising names on the lineup, Rimes was close friends with Hawkins. As neighbors in Los Angeles, they also found a connection in their childhoods.

“He was like, ‘Oh my God, we need to do something together.’ He was honestly one of the kindest, most generous and unassuming people you would ever meet,” she adds. “So joyful. It breaks my heart still, to this day, to think that he’s not here any more.”

Check out the video for the song here.

Rimes’ husband getting back to normal following trip to the E.R.

Recently, Rimes asked her fans to keep her family in their thoughts after her husband, Eddie Cibrian, had a scary trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, LeAnn asked fans for prayers via an Instagram story that read, “Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!”

Although she didn’t specify exactly how he injured himself, we’re happy that the pair are returning to normal.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary earlier this year and debuted some brand new looks on Instagram just in time for the holiday. Check out the high-flying look below.