LeAnn Rimes Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Wynonna and Ashley Following Naomi Judd’s Passing

Naomi Judd died tragically on April 30, and fellow artists and friends like LeAnn Rimes have been sharing their love for the late country music Hall of Famer. Naomi’s daughter, actress Ashley Judd, has been sharing the family’s grieving process on social media. She garnered support and love as the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted sister Wynonna without her mother by her side.

Dolly Parton shared her condolences on social media, as well as longtime friend Ann Wilson of Heart. Brandi Carlile paid tribute to Naomi’s legacy by performing “Love Can Build a Bridge” for The Judds’ Hall of Fame induction. Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert expressed their shock and grief as well.

On April 30, LeAnn Rimes also sent her condolences to Naomi Judd’s family via social media, posting on Twitter. “[M]y heart, like so many’s are, is incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Naomi Judd,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences and love goes out to [Wynonna Judd] and [Ashley Judd] truly a heartbreaking day.”

According to Ashley Judd, who put out a statement regarding the nature of her mother’s death on April 30, Naomi Judd tragically took her own life after a lifelong struggle with mental illness. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered,” wrote Ashley on Instagram, “We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public,” she continued, “We are in unknown territory.”

Ashley Judd has continued to share her and Wynonna’s grieving process. She recently posted a series of photos and videos from the Hall of Fame induction. She also posted from an intimate celebration of Naomi’s life. This included tribute from Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Ashley featured a video of Strickland singing the hymn “How Great Thou Art” in honor of his late wife.

Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn, and More to Contribute to CMT Special in Honor of Naomi Judd

CMT is planning to honor Naomi Judd with a “CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd” special. The special will celebrate Naomi’s life and legacy as a small-town Kentucky nurse turned country music superstar. The special airs tonight, May 3 at 8 pm CT on CMT. Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Martina McBride, and Naomi’s daughter Wynonna will pay tribute with performances and stories.

Additionally, the Judds were on the road to a comeback in 2022; the mother-daughter duo hadn’t performed together in nearly 20 years. They performed at the CMT Music Awards, were being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and were planning for a reunion tour before Naomi’s tragic death.