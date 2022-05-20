LeAnn Rimes Speaks Out About Recent CMT Crossroads Episode: ‘There Was So Much Love’

A quarter-century of country music, that’s something to celebrate. LeAnn Rimes has a lot to be happy about ahead of a new CMT Crossroads. It isn’t just 25 years since Rimes got her start. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the very first CMT Crossroads. It was a big moment for country music and for those that caught it when it debuted in April, a lot of fun.

Crossroads started in 2002 and while she had her own career and a successful one, she didn’t know if she would ever get her own Crossroads. In fact, she didn’t think she would at all. However, it took just five years, until 2007 when Rimes was the featured artist along with rock singer Joss Stone. It was a great moment then and was well worth celebrating in April when Rimes was featured for a second time.

Rimes talked about the big show recently with PopCulture. She was joined by an all-star group of women in the genre. Alongside her on the stage in April were Mickey Guyton, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, and Carley Pearce. Those are some of the biggest names in country music, and fans got to see them all in one program with the Rimes special.

“That was my favorite,” the singer said about being joined on stage by those stars. “So great. But then, you know, to be able to celebrate 25 years of my own music with these beautiful women, it was special and it was, there was so much love on that episode.”

So, it was a big deal. LeAnn Rimes is one of the few artists to get two CMT Crossroads episodes. It’s been a big year for Rimes as a whole. 25 years in the business.

LeAnn Rimes Celebrated by CMT – From Child Star to 25 Years Later

When LeAnn Rimes hit the scene, CMT Crossroads wasn’t even an idea. Rimes was a young star in an industry that sometimes has a hard time with young stars. Rimes was able to ride a wave of success off of her cover of Blue by Bill Mack. From there, she would go on to release 40 singles that charted internationally or in the United States. That also includes 37 million record sales across the world.

A big tour is set for the 39-year-old to celebrate 25 years of creativity and success with her fans. It’s a solid tour with dates across the country, so fans from all over will be able to catch her in action. She plans on performing all of her hits from the beginning of her career and today.

That’s a lot of music, a lot of fun, and should be a big celebration! If you’re a Rimes fan, this is the best time to go look up tour dates and see if you can catch a show near you. f you don’t, you might regret it.