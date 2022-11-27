LeAnn Rimes Gives ‘Special Shoutout’ To Husband Eddie Cibrian’s Ex Brandi Glanville After She Misses Thanksgiving

Although their relationship infamously started off on the wrong foot, it seems that LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s ex-wife Brandi Glanville are getting along very well these days. In fact, the country music hitmaker gave Glanville a shoutout after the reality TV star missed Thanksgiving.

While celebrating Thanksgiving with the family, LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the whole crew together. “‘We can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures’ -Thornton Wilder,” she quoted. The country artist then tagged Glanville and wrote, “We missed you” with a white heart emoji.

Glanville reposted the image from LeAnn Rimes and wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to all! I missed my modern family today as I’m at home in bed with a cold. Love these people.”

According to the DailyMail, Glanville and Cibrian were together for 13 years and married for eight. He fell for LeAnn Rimes while working with her on the set of the TV film Northern Lights in 2009. The duo started a relationship while he was still married to Glanville. This ended up becoming an infamous public split between Glanville and Cibrian and a hostile situation for Rimes for quite a few years.

Brandi Glanville Admitted She Wanted to ‘Kill’ LeAnn Rimes After the Public Cheating Situation With Ex Eddie Cibrian

In an op-ed article for The Sun, Brandi Glanville recalled the struggles she faced after Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes’ cheating situation hit the public spotlight.

“There had been warning signs, though,” Glanville stated. “I’m a very jealous Scorpio and there were times I couldn’t contact Eddie and he’d claim his phone had died again. I’d sometimes visit him on set and notice chemistry with certain co-stars. I’d ask him if something had gone down, but he’d tell me I was crazy. He’d say I was jealous and that he loved me. Then I’d think it was my fault, that I really was being crazy. But in my gut I knew I was probably right.”

Glanville said when she went to visit the set of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s movie, it was not a fun visit. “I could tell they were attracted to each other, though her husband was right there and I was right there too. Then one day, I ran to the grocery store and pictures of Eddie and LeAnn making out in a restaurant were plastered across magazine Us Weekly. I went online on my phone — and it was everywhere.”

After Glanville confronted Cibrian about the relationship, she declared she was done with their marriage. “I really wanted to kill her. I walked over to her, grabbed Jake and I looked at her and said: ‘I will f***ing murder you.’”

However, things changed between the duo after a while. Glanville even said that she loves LeAnn Rimes these days. “She’s great and we all hang out together. I’ve forgiven her. We’re going to be around each other forever because of the kids, so why not make the best of it?”