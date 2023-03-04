Lee Brice Pays Tribute to Late Friend Kyle Jacobs With Special Song

Less than a month after Kyle Jacobs tragically passed away by suicide at the age of 49, Lee Brice released a special tribute to his friend and the late songwriter.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to Taste of Country, Brice paid tribute to his late friend with his single Save the Roses. He co-wrote the song with Jacobs as well as Joe Leathers. The new track is written from a point of view of a deceased loved one, who is eavesdropping on their own funeral.

The lyrics read, “You should be fishing / With a cold beer in your hand / Instead of missing me here / Y’all should be missing me there / High up in your deer stand / Save my truck and save my guns / And when thеy’re old enough / Give ‘еm to my sons / Don’t let this stained glass / Shine on y’all too long today / And save the roses, save the roses / Don’t waste them on me.”

Lee Brice’s new tune is also featured on his Hey World album. The tribute comes weeks after Jacobs was found dead in the Nashville home he shared with his wife, Kellie Pickler.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that a 9-1-1 call was received at approximately 1:21 p.m. on February 17th. It came from a home on Sneed Road. First responders were able to locate Jacobs in an upstairs bedroom. He was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death is currently being investigated as a suicide.

Lee Brice Took to Instagram to Share Heartfelt Tribute for Kyle Jacobs

Less than two weeks after Kyle Jacobs was found dead, Lee Brice took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts. He also shared a snapshot of him and Jacobs working on music together.

“These past few days have truly been some of the hardest of my life,” Brice admitted in the post. “At times, I feel lost and buried under this deep sadness. Other times, I sit and remember all the times with Kyle that bring me comfort and make me smile.”

The country music singer and songwriter then stated that Jacobs was without a doubt one of the best people anyone could ever hope to have in their corner. “I am eternally grateful for having him in mine. I’ll keep Kellie, his family, and everyone who was touched by him close to my heart. I’ll miss you til we meet again… I love you, brother.”

Along with Lee Brice, Kellie Pickler’s former Pickler & Ben co-host Ben Aaron spoke about Jacobs. Aaron shared that prior to Jacobs, he never had a lot of guy friends. “I was never a typical guy. It was always difficult for me to meet a pal. Then came Kyle, a package deal with my former work wife Kellie.”

Aaron also write that the connection between him and Jacobs was so strong that Kellie was often considered their third wheel. “He became a safe place for me,” Aaron then added. “I was in a strange town surrounded by strangers. If we were at an event, he would throw his arm around me and guide me around the room, welcoming me into his world.”