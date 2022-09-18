Lee Brice Posts Epic Pics From Star-Studded Dove Hunt With Luke Bryan & More

Country music star Lee Brice spent some time with his friends, including Luke Bryan and others, out for a dove hunt that looks great. As you can tell from these pictures, everyone was having a good time. Brice, according to his post, has been getting his friends together for five straight years. Let’s take a look and see what he shared in these host of photos.

Lewis Brice said in the comments section, “What a day. I was only waitin on it for like 730 days cuz I missed last year. Great times!!” Josh Phillips said, “Enjoyed it brother! As always! Thanks for having us!” Another fan said, “What a great pic of everyone together!” All the comments were offering high praise to Lee Brice or about hunting itself. Back in August, Lee Brice would put up a video that is dedicated to “hard working farmers.” On a special post he made on Instagram, he wrote, “A big thank you to all the dedicated, hard working farmers out there. Can’t wait to head back out to the Case IH Farm Progress Show on 8/31. See y’all there ;)”.

Lee Brice Raises Funds For Folds of Honor

During the summer, he happened to lend his talents for helping raise funds for the Folds of Honor. This organization has been busy over the years. It has raised millions of dollars. Also, more than 35,000 scholarships have been awarded in 15 years. At the concert he put on for the organization, Lee Brice would play some of his hits including One Of Them Girls and Memory I Don’t Mess With. Brice believes so much in what the organization does that he started his own Folds of Honor chapter in Music City U.S.A., Nashville, Tennessee.

Now that it is college football season, did you know that Brice happened to play for the Clemson Tigers? He sure did. Reportedly, Brice would walk on to the team. He would earn a scholarship for his football skills. And Brice was a lineman for Clemson yet an injury would end his career. He would not play football again. Yet one thing that stirred Brice up was that he was told that he didn’t have what it took to play. Yeah, that was before he even tried out for the team. Well, the mere fact that he got a scholarship would attest to his passion for football.

Nowadays, Brice is turning his passion loose on country music and doing so quite well. As a native of South Carolina, the only college team he wanted to play for was Clemson. Others offered chances and even full-ride scholarships to him to come and play. No dice, though, for Brice.