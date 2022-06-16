Lee Brice Raises Thousands for Military Families Headlining Folds of Honor Event

Country music star Lee Brice hosted a small concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to benefit military veterans organization Folds of Honor. The intimate performance in front of just a few hundred fans raised money for educational scholarships. Folds of Honor awards scholarships to the dependents, spouses, and children of fallen or permanently disabled soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot of the United States Air Force, founded the nonprofit in 2007. Folds of Honor has raised millions of dollars and awarded over 35,000 scholarships in 15 years.

Lee Brice spoke to Fox News Digital about his involvement with the org, and his benefit concert at FWD Day + Nightclub in Cleveland.

“I’ve always supported the military but Folds of Honor just kind of…we just fell in love with just exactly what they do and the people that run it,” he said. “We just love to be a part of these events. And you know, we had a party. And everybody had a great show and had a good time but everybody knew why we were there.”

Brice played the hits at his concert, including “One Of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” while also folding in a few new songs, too. He started his own Folds of Honor chapter in Nashville, Tenn., but plays shows all over the country in support of their mission.

Lee Brice helped raises thousands of dollars with his performance

“For what they do, they support the families of fallen heroes and that’s really, truly what it’s all about,” Brice said. “So many kids now have had a future and gone to college and stuff like that because of Folds of Honor giving back to the families who are left alone, you know, left behind when their loved one is taken from them in service so what they do is just very easy to get behind and that’s why we’re here; we love it.”

Other entertainment that night included Navy SEALs of the Patriot Parachute Team parachuting into the event with an American flag as the National Anthem was played via guitar. One lucky auction winner even won a chance to parachute into the next event with SEALs for $10,000.

“My wife and I are blessed to be here with our four kids. We realize that’s not possible without those that protect and provide our freedom every single day. All those that have gone before us make it all possible,” the auction donor told Fox.

Another fantastic feature of Folds of Honor is their utilization of funds.

“You give to charities and they have very, very, very high expense ratios,” said Air Force Veteran Dennis Tisza. “Folds of Honor has averaged since 2007, 91 cents of every dollar raised goes to fund a scholarship. That’s the top one percent. We are the top one percent of all charities nationwide in the United States. That’s why I do what I do for Folds of Honor.”

“Our tag line is ‘Honor their sacrifice, educate their legacy,'” Tisza concluded.