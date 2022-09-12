Lee Greenwood Reflects on 21st Anniversary of 9/11

Over the weekend, country music legend Lee Greenwood reflected on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As part of the memorial events, Lee Greenwood spoke to Fox News about plans to perform God Bless the USA at the Kansas Speedway. “As people watch from all over the world, I always hope to put maybes foot forward,” Greenwood told the media outlet. “And give the best performance I can, and reflect on those moments when it was so tragic for all of us, on 9/11.”

Lee Greenwood said looking back at those events, no one knew what was coming next. “And sometimes – that’s when you drop to your knees and you know that all you can do is pray. Those are the moments that go through my head on 9/11 – and they will, or as long as I live – to remember how America, which I believe represents the freedom of the world, made so many sacrifices for other countries.”

Lee Greenwood spoke about the importance of freedom by pointing out the Statue of Liberty. “And every time I sing God Bless the USA, all of this is what I think of – and I do this at sports events all around the country. And thank God for sports events. As much as the NFL had a little hiccup, all sports events present America at its best.”

Lee Greenwood also pointed out that the military, as well as the national anthem, are presented during the majority of sports events. “And if [it] wasn’t for sports events, I don’t know that people oddly see this all of the time – and they need to.”

In regards to those voted into our government, Lee Greenwood said that it’s important to elect the right people to represent the U.S.”

Lee Greenwood Pens Emotional Post About 9/11

Along with the Fox News interview, Lee Greenwood took to Facebook to reflect on the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001.

“We can never forget the sacrifice of 2,977 innocent people,” Lee Greenwood wrote. “We can never forget that there are evil forces that want to destroy America and we can never forget what a powerful nation we are when the United States of America is truly united. May God Bless the USA on 9/11 and always.”

Lee Greenwood further shared with Fox News how important it is for him to unite the U.S. That is why he wrote God Bless the USA. “I wanted to have something that would unite Americans from coast to coast and to instill pride back in the United States. The song represents my family, my community, and those men and women who have paid the price for the freedoms we all love and enjoy.”