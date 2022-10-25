leslie-jordan-opened-up-about-his-unexpected-country-music-career-weeks-before-his-death

Leslie Jordan was a bright spot in the world. It’s hard to see him onscreen or hear him talk without smiling. It would be easy to say that his recent passing made the world a darker place. However, the light that he spread is still there, especially the light that he shared in the darkest days. Jordan was a breath of fresh air during the pandemic. He posted a couple of light-hearted videos every day for a couple of months and it helped to brighten the quarantine for millions of people.

Those viral videos helped to open even more doors for the veteran character actor. Before long, he and Travis Howard were getting together (remotely) every week to sing a hymn. After a while, Jordan decided that he wanted to cut an album. So, he did. Company’s Comin’ sees Jordan teaming up with a long list of country stars. Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, T.J. Osborne, and many more appear on the record.

About two weeks before he passed away, Leslie Jordan sat down with CBS Mornings’ Anthony Mason to look back on his life and career. Originally, they planned to air the interview next month. However, it seemed like a fitting way to remember Jordan after his passing. During their talk, he talked about his unexpected music career and hinted that there was more to come.

Leslie Jordan on His Foray into Country Music

Near the end of the segment, Anthony Mason joins Leslie Jordan in what looks like a bowling alley in Nashville. Jordan was there working on a music video with Blanco Brown and LOCASH. Mason asked, “When did you decide you wanted to make records?”

“I had a Sunday Instagram hymn-singin’ where we would just sing these old hymns that I grew up with. And people started tuning in,” he said with a laugh. “Somehow, from that, we decided to make an album.”

Leslie Jordan said that he was having a lot of fun with his newfound music career but was shocked that it happened. “Oh my gosh. So unexpected. Just to happen in my sixties and I’m a country music singer now.”

Jordan added that he felt at home in Nashville. “I love Nashville and the way Nashville embraced me. To be taken kind of serious and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile. You know, that’s something.”

A Fitting Farewell

In the last moments of the segment, we see Leslie Jordan and Danny Myrick, who co-produced Company’s Comin’ sitting on a couch. Myrick is playing guitar and Jordan is singing “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” which was one of his favorite hymns.

At the end of the song, Jordan quips, “I’ve been baptized thirteen times just to make sure. So I’m gonna be there.”