Levi Hummon: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Levi Hummon really found his groove with his 2021 single, “Paying For It.” The viral tune, which featured Walker Hayes, scored more than 12 million streams on Spotify. He followed up that effort by releasing 2022’s “Good Riddance” (4.5 million Spotify streams) and “RSVP,” a duet with Cassadee Pope.

Now, the Nashville native is gearing up to release his new single, “Rent Free,” (pre-save) on Feb. 17, with an upcoming EP slated to drop this spring. Levi, the son of songwriting royalty Marcus Hummon (“Cowboy Take Me Away,” “Born to Fly,” “Bless the Broken Road”), is forging his own path in the industry—while proudly carrying on the family tradition.

Ahead of the release of his new single, Levi sat down with Outsider to talk about the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘Last Goodbye – Jeff Buckley

Levi Hummon: I was a kid riding in my dad’s car in the passenger seat. And above me on the sun visor were all of his CDs. I remember pulling down the visor and a CD literally falling on my lap. It was “Grace” by Jeff Buckley. I asked my dad who Jeff was and he explained that he was an artist who toured clubs around New York, had put out this incredible album, and then died while on tour in Memphis. I listened to this album front to back. And I was forever impacted by his melodic choices and vibe. While I have at times strayed away from this sound, it’s when I first fell in love with songwriting.

2. ‘The Cave’ – Mumford & Sons

Levi Hummon: When I was in college, I went through a serious EDM phase. I was at a house party when my friend said that I had to hear this song by a new band called Mumford & Sons. I was immediately drawn to this song, the sound, and the rhythm. The first 10 songs I wrote after hearing Mumford & Sons’ Sigh No More record all had the double-time post-chorus riff that they were known for. That song actually pulled me back into the country genre.

3. ‘Portland Oregon’ – Loretta Lynn & Jack White (written by Loretta Lynn)

Levi Hummon: I was never really into super traditional country music (I considered it my dad’s thing, to be honest). But I was a huge Jack White fan and loved his band The White Stripes. When Jack produced the Van Lear Rose album for Loretta Lynn, I immediately fell in love with old-school country music. That record brought me into the music of Johnny Cash (“Ring of Fire”), Reba (“The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia”), and even Dwight Yoakam and Merle Haggard.

4. ‘Love Yourself’ – Justin Bieber (written by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco)

Levi Hummon: This is kind of wild to say, but this song had a huge impact on my writing for commercial music. It was the combo of Ed Sheeran’s writing skills, the guitar on this song, and Justin’s voice that really made me push for minimalism in my songwriting. The quirky twist and turns through the song really impacted my pop sensibilities. And I truly went through a period of time where I was always chasing this song.

5. ‘I Don’t Wanna Love You Anymore’ – LANY (written by Paul Klein, Jacob Goss, Alexandra Yatchenko, Henry Allen)

Levi Hummon: Honestly, the whole Malibu Nights album is something that I listened through about 100 times. These songs perfectly describe how your heart feels when it’s broken. And when I first turned this record on, it helped me deal with a really awful breakup. While a lot of my songs are about breakups, even the ones that aren’t will probably always be inspired, in some way, by the overall vibe of this song and his entire record.