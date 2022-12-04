lisa-hartman-black-unable-to-perform-at-kansas-concert-with-husband-clint-black-due-to-illness

Fans in Wichita, Kansas, were recently disappointed after Clint Black revealed his other half, Lisa Hartman Black would be unable to perform in the city on Dec. 3. According to Black, his wife suffered a mystery illness that kept her from taking the stage.

Ahead of the show, Clint Black took to Twitter to share the sad news. However, he revealed someone special would be filling in for his wife. Alas, @lisahbofficial is not well enough to sing tonight, but @lilypblack and I are going forward with the show at @WichitaOrpheum!”

Alas, @lisahbofficial is not well enough to sing tonight, but @lilypblack and I are going forward with the show at @WichitaOrpheum! pic.twitter.com/IUvhZYorDw — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) December 3, 2022

After he posted the tweets, many of their fans flocked to the post to leave a message of support. “I hope she gets feeling better soon,” wrote one concerned fan. Someone else added, “Prayers 4 Ms Lisa, hope u & ur beautiful daughter have a great show.”

In addition, a fan directly Tweeted at Clint, asking him to clarify if the show would continue. He replied to their tweet, “The show will go on but sadly, Lisa can’t sing with us.”

Sadly, this seems to highlight an ongoing problem with the Black family. Last month, they were forced to cancel a show in Appleton, Wisconsin, after someone in the band suffered a medical emergency.

Again, Clint Black used social media to reveal the sad announcement. At the time, he posted to Instagram, “Due to a medical emergency with an essential, longtime band member, tonight’s Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black (11/18/22) at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been POSTPONED.”

Then, on Dec. 1, Black canceled his in Fort Smith, Oklahoma. According to a Facebook post, illness also played a part in the reasoning for the cancellation.

Clint Black honored with two major country music awards

“Due to the seasonal bug hitting the touring party, the Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black, scheduled for Dec. 2, 2022, at Tulsa Theater, has been canceled,” he penned online.

There’s no doubt both the family and their fans are downtrodden about the news. However, hopefully, the Black Family can carry on with their Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Tour. The trio, including Black, his wife, and their daughter, first hit the road on Nov. 17 in Minnesota. The nationwide run is set to conclude on Feb. 5 of next year in Pensacola, Florida.

Despite the string of bad news, there is a silver lining. Clint Black recently celebrated two watershed moments in his country music career. First, on Wed, Nov. 2, the “Like The Rain” attended a ceremony that sought to honor him with a 60 Million-Air Award to highlight his accomplishment of 60 million broadcast performances of his hits.

Then, RJ Curtis, the Executive Director of Country Radio Seminar, awarded the “Killin’ Time” hitmaker with a plaque that tributes his 38 billion audience impressions in airplay.