[LISTEN] Brad Paisley Releases New Song, ‘Same Here,’ Featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

After announcing a new record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville earlier this week, Brad Paisley revealed he will release his upcoming album, Son of the Mountains, later this year. However, Brad is giving fans their first taste of the album on Feb. 24 with the release of new song, “Same Here,” which features Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Same Here” was co-penned by Brad, Lee Thomas Miller, and Taylor Goldsmith, and produced by Luke Wooten. The release of the new song marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

“‘Same Here’ with President Zelenskyy is one of the pieces of this album that represents so much a part of my journey from West Virginia to now,” says Brad Paisley. “One of the prevailing themes on this album is freedom. That’s something I truly believe in, and think is our most precious gift as Americans. The song is grounded in observing life in the United States, then to people from other countries who speak different languages and to one across the ocean that’s at war. We start to realize how similar we all are.”

At the 3-minute mark of the 4-plus-minute song, Brad and President Zelenskyy share a spoken-word conversation about the defense of freedom.

“We are fighting for our children, our parents, to defend our houses and families,” says President Zelenskyy, in part.

Proceeds from the song will go to UNITED24 for their Rebuild Ukraine program launch by President Zelenskyy. Brad’s relationship with Pres. Zelenskyy grew from his participation in the Ukraine: Answering the Call charity telethon in 2022.

Listen to “Same Here” below.

Brad Paisley Readies ‘Son of the Mountains’

Brad signed a new record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville (UMGN) after a career spent with Sony Music. He inked the new deal with UMGN’s EMI Records Nashville division. Since his 1999 debut album, Who Needs Pictures, Brad has been under Sony Music’s Arista Nashville label.

The signing reunites Brad with UMGN chairman/CEO Mike Dungan and president Cindy Mabe. Dungan was instrumental in signing Brad to his first deal at Arista. Mabe served as Paisley’s marketing point person through many of his early album cycles, including 2003’s Mud on the Tires and 2005’s Time Well Wasted.

“Son of the Mountains is a collection of songs that I’ve been writing and working on for a while now,” shared Brad. “The music encompasses a lot of big themes and perspectives from a kid that came from a small town in West Virginia after having seen a bit of the world. The record doesn’t shy away from reflection, real life and situations that are going on and what I think country music is—which is truth.”