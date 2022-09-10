LISTEN: Carly Pearce Posts Preview of Unreleased Song ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Carly Pearce’s last full-length release was 2021’s 29: Written in Stone. It included her smash hits “What He Didn’t Do” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” It also included the hit “Next Girl.” Barely a year removed from her most recent work, the country star is giving us a sneak peak at her next track. Maybe a record is behind it? Check out a snippet of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” below.

“Just because I’m loving what I’m writing & wanted to share one. ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore,'” she captioned the post.

The clip just contains the chorus, but it’s a powerful track. As the title implies, it’s about a couple that has spent a lot of their relationship fighting and they no longer do. There’s no word on when she’ll formally release the track, but she’s confident in her songwriting and wanted to give us a peak. We’re fine with that.

Carly Pearce’s most recent work was hosting the ACM Honors. It’s her second time hosting the ceremony. The show honored Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and Shania Twain among others. You’ll be able to see the whole show on September 13 on FOX.

She’s been having an amazing year. She took “What He Didn’t Do” to Good Morning America recently. She also invited a young fan on stage to sing it with her in concert. It seems the young girl handed her band a CD of songs that she had recorded. The ambition reminded Carly of herself as a kid, and she felt compelled to invite her on stage. It was a beautiful moment.

Carly Pearce Hits the Road With Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce still has several dates throughout 2022. She’s in Europe for most of the remainder of September before returning stateside. She’ll be back in Atlanta, Ga. on September 30 at Variety Playhouse. Then she’ll make a stop at the Grand Ole Opry on October 4. Her 2022 dates wrap up with a pair of nights at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 26 & 27.

She’s at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on February 11. Then she heads out with Blake Shelton for the “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.” That trek hits 18 arenas across America. It kicks off in Lincoln, Neb. on February 16. They’ll hit a lot of spots along the way including Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Birmingham, Alabama and Knoxville, Tennessee. It wraps up in Buffalo, New York on March 25. Check out all of Carly’s own dates and her tour with Blake Shelton, and get ticket information at her website.