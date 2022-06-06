LISTEN: Cody Johnson Hits Country Radio With New Single, ‘Human’

After scoring his first chart-topping hit with “’Til You Can’t” in March, Cody Johnson returned to country radio today (June 6) with his new single, “Human.” Penned by Tony Lane and Travis Meadows, “Human” is the title track to Cody’s 2021 album, Human: The Double Album.

In addition, “Human” is the opening track on the 18-song double album. While lead single “’Til You Can’t” beckoned listeners to takes chances and chase dreams, “Human” is a stark reminder that we all makes mistakes—and we all have struggles and differences—however, we all share an important mortal commonality. Cody calls attention to that commonality during the chorus: “If I don’t know what I’m doing / I’m still learnin’ to be human.”

‘Human’ Commonality

To coincide with the single shipping to country radio today, Cody released a new “Intro Video” that features him talking about “Human” at the iHeart Music Festival in Austin on May 7.

“You know, one thing we all have in common, not just here tonight in Austin, Texas, but across the the United States of America, across the world, no matter how you feel about politics, no matter how you feel about religion, no matter what race you are, no matter what your background is, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, whether you dress like me or dress like you do, one thing we all have in common is the fact that we’re human,” said Cody Johnson before performing “Human” at the iHeart Music Festival in Austin.

“No matter where you’re sitting tonight, we are all the same. We’ve gone through a lot in this country in the last two years. We are all doing this together. We all have the same struggles, even though our struggles are different. And that is exactly why I chose this song to be my next single out to country radio.”

Road Warrior

In addition, Cody Johnson recently released a “thank-you” video to his COJO Nation fan club for his previous single, “’Til You Can’t.” The clip layers in footage captured on the road as the track began climbing to the top of the country radio charts, where it remained at No. 1 for two consecutive weeks.

Cody will be back on tour next week with sold-out shows in North Carolina and South Carolina. But don’t fret. You still have about 50 chances to catch Cody in concert this summer and fall.

Upcoming shows include stops at Fenway Park in Boston (July 15) and Citi Field in Queens (Aug. 18) with Zac Brown Band.