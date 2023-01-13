LISTEN: Elvie Shane Drops ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ From Upcoming Rolling Stones Tribute Album

More than a dozen songs from the Rolling Stones’ epic catalog will get a twist of country twang on the upcoming tribute album, Stoned Cold Country. The 14-song offering, which will arrive later this year, features a who’s who of country music A-listers covering some of the Stones’ biggest hits, including Eric Church (“Gimmie Shelter”), Zac Brown Band (“Paint It Black”), Steve Earle (“Angie”), Maren Morris (“Dead Flowers”), and more.

After getting a taste of the album in November with the release of Brothers Osborne/The War and Treaty’s cover of “It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll (But I Like It),” Elvie Shane has shared his version of “Sympathy for the Devil.” Penned by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, “Sympathy for the Devil” was the opening track on the Stones’ 1968 album, Beggars Banquet.

“‘Sympathy for the Devil’ isn’t what the title would suggest,” said Elvie Shane. “When given the opportunity to sing on this badass record, I dove headfirst into the lyrics and book that inspired the song. I find it to be more of a cautionary tale. All of these atrocities committed in each line were the doings of us, humans—not the Devil. So have some sympathy for the scapegoat. The message is important. I’m proud to have the chance to put my spin on it.”

‘Stoned Cold Country’ Track List & Artists

Produced by Robert Deaton, Stoned Cold Country was created in celebration of the Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary.

“This album is country music’s thank you to the Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives. While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre,” said Robert Deaton. “From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that country music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.”