LISTEN: Eric Church Covers John Anderson’s ‘Mississippi Moon’ on New Tribute Album

John Anderson added another feather to his storied hat with the release of his new tribute album on Aug. 5. Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson features some of country music’s biggest names covering John’s classic catalog. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde, and Tyler Childers, among others, are a handful of names included on the 13-song project.

Eric Church covered Anderson’s “Mississippi Moon” for the new project. Penned by Tony Joe White and Carson Whitsett, “Mississippi Moon” was featured on Anderson’s 1994 album, Country ’Til I Die. John scored a Top 20 hit with the tune as it reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1995.

The new album was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson—the same duo who helmed John’s 2020 album, Years.

“[Ferguson] picked that, it’s the perfect song for [Eric Church],” said Dan Auerbach. “He also said yes right away. He showed up at 10 o’clock in the morning. I think he had a little whiskey in his coffee, too. I think that might have contributed to how loose we all got on that one.”

“Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through,” added John Anderson. “And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’ It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally.”

Listen to Eric Church cover “Mississippi Moon” below.

