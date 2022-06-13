Listen: Jason Aldean to Follow Multi-Week No. 1 Hit With New Single, ‘That’s What Tequila Does’

Jason Aldean is still celebrating his current multi-week No. 1 hit, “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” but he’s already got his next single picked out: “That’s What Tequila Does.”

The official announcement will probably come shortly. Trouble is, Jason’s current single, “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” has topped the Billboard Country Airplay again this week (June 13), marking its third consecutive week at No. 1.

However, during his headlining set at CMA Fest’s Nissan Stadium on June 9, Jason revealed “That’s What Tequila Does” will be his next single, shortly before performing the tune for the crowd.

“It’s a really big deal to me to have a three-week No. 1, especially after all these years doing what we do,” said Jason Aldean. “The support of country radio and the fans makes me that much more ready to see all of you back out on the road.”

Tequila Time

Penned by John Morgan, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and Kurt Allison, “That’s What Tequila Does” is featured on Jason’s recent double album, Macon, Georgia. The first 15-song installment, Macon, was released in November 2021, while the second part, Georgia, dropped in April 2022.

The double album has already spawned two No. 1 hit. The album’s lead single, “If I Didn’t Love You,” featuring Carrie Underwood, topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in November 2021. Of course, the aforementioned second single, “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” is currently No. 1.

“Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different, especially from a music standpoint,” said Jason Aldean when Macon was released. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B. It was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.”

Of course, Jason’s upcoming single follows a long line of tequila-infused country tunes, including Bobby Bare’s “Tequila Sheila,” Brooks & Dunn’s “Tequila Town,” John Anderson’s “Straight Tequila Night,” Alan Jackson’s “Mexico, Tequila and Me,” Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila,” Miranda Lambert’s “Tequila Does,” and more.

Jason is gearing up for his Rock ’N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. The 34-city trek will launch on July 15 in Scranton, Penn. Special guests include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver. In addition, Jason recently announced Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt, and Chase Rice will join him this fall for select dates.

Listen to “That’s What Tequila Does” below.