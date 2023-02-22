LISTEN: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Release Lead Single from New Album ‘Weathervanes’

It’s a great week to be a Jason Isbell fan. On Monday, Southeastern Records announced that Isbell & The 400 Unit will release a new album later this year. Then, yesterday, the band released “Death Wish” as the lead single from the upcoming release. Check out the lyric video for the new single below.

What to Expect from the New Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Album

The new album, Weathervanes, drops on June 9th via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Jason Isbell wrote and produced all 13 songs on the album, according to JamBase. “There is something about boundaries on this record,” Isbell said. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

On Monday, Southeastern Records announced the new album with a video showing clips of Isbell and the band in the studio. More importantly, it features an introductory voiceover by Wright Thompson. “A Jason Isbell record always lands like a decoder ring in the ears and hearts of his audience. A soundtrack to his world and, magically, to theirs too,” Thompson began.

“This year, Isbell and Southeastern Records will release his latest collection of grown-up songs,” he announced in the video. Then, Thompson went on to discuss what the album will contain. The album will feature songs about what it’s like to love someone as an adult. Also, it’ll have songs about change, the danger of nostalgia, and the “interrogation of myths.” Additionally, Weathervanes contains songs about cruelty and regret as well as redemption.

As usual, the new Jason Isbell album will be an emotional journey for listeners. “Some [songs on the album] will make you cry alone in your car. Some will make you sing along with thousands of strangers in a big summer pavilion or a majestic old theater, united in the great miracle of being alive.”

In short, these are, “Life and death songs played for and by grown-ass people.”

Weathervanes Tour

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will be hitting the road next month. As usual, Isbell is bringing a string of great opening acts along for the ride. For this tour, Kathleen Edwards, Amythyst Kiah, Deer Tick, Angel Olsen, S.G. Goodman, and The Baseball Project will provide support on select dates. Head to Isbell’s website to get tickets and more information.

03/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Jack Singer Concert Hall

03/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

03/04 – Kelowna, CA @ Kelowna Community Theatre

03/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/06 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

03/08 – Boise, ID @ Morrison Center

03/09 – Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

03/10 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

03/11 – Billings, MT @ Alberta Bair Theater

03/12 – Rapid City, SD @ Fine Arts Theater at The Monument

03/14 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

03/15 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

04/05 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

04/06 – St. Kilda, VIC @ Palais Theatre

04/06-10 – Tyagarah, AUS @ Byron Bay BluesFest

04/22 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush

04/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/30 – Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Music Festival

05/02 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

05/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/04 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/06 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

05/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

05/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

05/14 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

06/15 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

06/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia

06/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Festival

Summer Dates