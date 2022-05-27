LISTEN: Kacey Musgraves Records ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Country music singer Kacey Musgraves recorded an iconic Elvis Presley track for the upcoming biopic detailing the King of Rock and Roll’s tumultuous life. Musgraves sang a slow, mesmerizing version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” that director Baz Luhrmann used as the backdrop for a recent trailer for the film. Musgraves released the trailer to her Instagram account Thursday afternoon.

According to Musgraves, she recorded her version in one take with producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian.

“‘Some things are meant to be,'” Musgraves wrote, quoting the classic song. “Re-imagining one of the most iconic songs in history was such an honor and adventure. This is one of those songs that will always stand the test of flash and trends. One that feels like there couldn’t possibly have been a time when it didn’t exist.”

Many other renditions of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” sprung up over the years since Presley’s Blue Hawaii album. Artists like Bob Dylan, Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli, Ingrid Michaelson and many others all other took a crack at the classic.

Musgraves also said the opportunity to work with Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby) has been “an actual dream.”

The Elvis soundtrack will also feature takes on Elvis songs from contemporary artists like Doja Cat, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Jack White, and Jazmine Sullivan. The soundtrack, which figures to garner significant interest alongside the film, itself, will release the same day as the movie on June 24.

Kacey Musgraves isn’t the only performer to get swept away in the magic of Elvis

Austin Butler, who plays the King himself in the upcoming biopic, worked so hard to become a living, breathing replica of the King that he started to lose himself in the role. Butler allegedly dove deep into method acting; refusing any sort of media, lifestyle choice, or conversation that distracted him from the role.

Unfortunately, the filming schedule for Elvis stretched over three years; leaving many in Butler’s life, even his costar Tom Hanks, to warn him of the dangers of becoming too invested in a role.

Butler recently said in an interview that the pressure became so intense that his body basically “shut down” the moment filming wrapped.

“The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain; and I was rushed to the hospital,” Butler explained. The illness, which he said behaved like appendicitis, left him bedridden for a week. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.”

Though Butler no longer has to act like Elvis Presley for work, he said he still feels a strong connection to him. “It’s comforting to me now,” Butler said of his bond with Presley. “When I get in the car. I’ll just go, ‘What do I want to listen to?’ Usually, I just end up popping on Elvis. I’ve never loved somebody I’ve never met more than Elvis.”