LISTEN: Kane Brown’s New Duet with Blake Shelton, ‘Different Man,’ Is Absolutely Electric

Kane Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, on September 9th and the 17-track list boasts a number of loveable songs. Two include hits like “Like I Love Country Music” and “One Mississippi.” The new album even features the country music star’s wife, Katelyn Brown. The song, “Thank God,” marks the 30-year-old mom of two’s singing debut. However, the husband-and-wife duo isn’t the only one featuring on the new album. “Different Man,” the title track of Kane Brown’s newest project, features fellow country music star Blake Shelton. And a quick listen reveals the rhythmic song boasts a rapid set of lyrics set to a simple melody. Altogether, those elements make for an especially dynamic and electric track.

Based on Country Now‘s account of the song, “Different Man” was originally intended to be a solo piece, with just Kane Brown at the helm. However, at one point or another, Brown decided to turn the new song into a duet. And, immediately, he thought of “Come Back As A Country Boy” singer, Blake Shelton.

Recalling the making of the sure-fire hit, Kane Brown explained, “I was just listening to the song over and over and over and trying to figure out, like, somebody can be on this song. And Blake was the first person that popped into my head.”

Kane Brown further shared, “I sent [the song] to [Blake Shelton] and then within 30 minutes he texted me back and said he’s on it. So that was just a crossing my fingers, hoping he could find time to record it.”

Why ‘Different Man’ is Different

Per the outlet, “Different Man” is, well, different because it doesn’t tout some of country music’s favorite themes, like hard work and simple living. Instead, it shines the spotlight on the realities of both Kane Brown and Blake Shelton’s lives at the moment.

The chorus alone demonstrates those ideas with, “But what if I was made for the stage/What if I was made for the lights/What if I was chosen to write the stories/Wasn’t built to work the line/Oh, what if I was different/Would I wanna be different?”

Kane Brown’s brand new track also features several other previously released songs which include “Whiskey Sour” and “Leave You Alone.”

Kane Brown Reveals He’s Always Been a Fan of Blake Shelton

Based on his account, Kane Brown’s new duet with Blake Shelton is a dream come true. While speaking about his new album and his work with Shelton, Brown revealed, “My dream—and nobody knows this—was always to try out for The Voice and be on Blake Shelton’s team.”

In a way, that dream did come true. While Kane Brown never actually auditioned for Blake Shelton on The Voice, he would actually feature on the competitive singing TV show during its 19th season. There, he served as Blake Shelton’s Battle Round mentor.

“I’m just so grateful to be here,” the 28-year-old star said at the time.