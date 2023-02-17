LISTEN: Lainey Wilson Covers ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ for Upcoming Rolling Stones Tribute Album ‘Stoned Cold Country’

Lainey Wilson is undeniably country. It doesn’t matter if she’s performing her hits around a campfire or covering Merle Haggard, her roots are on display. The authenticity of her music has led her to be the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and has brought her countless fans. Now, she’s bringing her signature country swagger to a Rolling Stones classic.

Wilson is one of the many country artists who signed up to record songs for Stoned Cold Country. More than a collection of Stones songs reimagined by country artists, the upcoming collection examines the iconic rock band’s influence on country music.

Today, we get to hear Lainey Wilson’s take on the 1969 classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Check it out below.

Lainey Wilson Takes on the Stones

In a statement, Lainey Wilson talked about recording the classic tune. “The Rolling Stones are global music icons. To have the opportunity to record one of their tracks was an incredible honor for me,” the Louisiana native said. “I had so much fun recording this track and I’m so grateful that I got to bring my bell-bottom country flare to one of their greatest hits.”

Nashville-based producer Robert Deaton assembled Lainey Wilson and the other artists for Stoned Cold Country. According to The Music Universe, Deaton has been fascinated by the Rolling Stones’ early country and blues influences. More than that, he wanted to shine a light on the Stones’ influence on country music.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger co-wrote “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and released it as a B-side to “Honky Tonk Women” from their 1969 album Let It Bleed. The song never saw any real chart success. However, it went on to become a fan favorite and, later, hailed as one of Rolling Stone’s Greatest Songs of All Time.

Songfacts reports that the Stones originally recorded “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” for Beggar’s Banquet. The song didn’t make the final cut. So, they retooled it for Let It Bleed. “It’s a good song, even if I say so myself,” Jagger once said about the song. He added, “It’s got a very sing-along chorus, and people can identify with it. No one gets what they always want. It’s got a very good melody. It’s got very good orchestral touches that Jack Nitzsche helped with. So, it’s got all the ingredients.”

Stoned Cold Country Tracklist

Stoned Cold Country hits shelves and streaming services on March 17th.